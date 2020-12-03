Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Reiterates Opposition Over Farm Laws In Amit Shah Meeting

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the latter's residence in New Delhi to help work out a peaceful solution to the current stand-off between the Centre and farmers over the new farm laws. After the meeting, Captain Amarinder Singh said that the discussion is going on between farmers and Centre and there "is nothing for me to resolve."

The Chief Minister stated that he 'reiterated his opposition' in the meeting with Home Minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of Punjab and the security of the nation.

The meeting between the Home Minister and the Punjab Chief Minister was being held simultaneously with the interaction between the agitating farmer leaders and the government at Vigyan Bhawan. The meeting which was slated in the morning was delayed by over two hours and started around noon.

The Punjab Chief Minister and his Congress party have been supporting the farmers' stir and the state Assembly had also passed a set of bills aimed at negating the Centre's farm legislation. Singh had earlier said that he and his government were willing to mediate in the talks between the Centre and the farmers in the collective interest of all.

"The Central government is constantly discussing the farmers' issues with them. Today is the fourth round of talks with the protesting farmers. I am hoping for a positive outcome," Tomar told reporters ahead of the meeting. Farmer leaders, while speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, also expressed hope that the rounds of talks will lead to a positive outcome but many leaders remained consistent with their stand that the protests will continue until the farm laws are rolled back.

Several farmers have expressed doubt that the MSP may be removed after the corporate markets, as per the new farm laws, start functioning. However, the BJP has maintained that they are committed to MSP with even senior leaders of the party and Union Ministers reiterating that the "MSP will stay".

The farmers are protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

