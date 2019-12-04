Exercise Sindhu Sudarshan Concludes In Rajasthan, Full Military Might On Display

A Seven-day long military exercise code-named Sindhu Sudarshan displaying the full military might of the Indian army concluded at an undisclosed location near Jodhpur in Rajasthan today. “Exercise Sindhu Sudarshan was conducted by Sudarshan Chakra Corps in the deserts of Rajasthan from 28 November to 04 December 2019”, Col Sombit Ghosh defence spokesman Rajasthan said. He said that Lt Gen SK Saini, Army Commander, Southern Command reviewed the exercise on 02 and 03 December 2019 at an unspecified location 115 kilometres South West of Jodhpur.

Army's indigenous Armed Rudra Advanced Light Helicopters were employed

Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri, Sudarshan Chakra Corps Commander briefed the Army Commander and thereafter he oversaw the conduct of the exercise in which a number of vital concepts in deserts were validated to further streamline the Army's operational plans on the Western Front. The integrated exercise involved the use of Mechanised Forces, Infantry, Artillery and other Force Multipliers such as drones and electronic warfare systems. Army's indigenous Armed Rudra Advanced Light Helicopters were employed alongside the Indian Air Force Helicopters in a fully integrated and synergised manner.

Technology demonstrators were also fielded during the exercise

The various battle groups participating in the exercise underwent extensive training in the past two months to validate their operational plans. With the emphasis on surveillance and network centricity, a multitude of aerial and land-based sensors were fielded to gain a comprehensive tactical picture to the commanders.

“Army's indigenous Armed Rudra Advanced Light Helicopters, the newly inducted K-9 Vajra weapon system and other new-generation force multipliers were validated for operations in the deserts”, the spokesman said. He said that technology demonstrators such as Radio Trunk System and satellite-based communication were also fielded during the exercise.

Unique in scope and scale, the exercise simulated battlefield conditions are focused on fine-tuning surveillance and destruction mechanism to support precision strikes and manoeuvres by network-enabled forces. Lt Gen SK Saini complimented the troops for the professionalism and operational readiness shown by them during the exercise which displayed the prowess, capability and resolve of the Southern Command to face all challenges across the spectrum of conflict.

