Expelled BJP MLA & 2018 Unnao Rape Case Convict Kuldeep Sengar Finally Loses Assembly Seat

Former BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar has lost his Assembly Membership from Bangarmau of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh after being convicted in the rape case last year. Sengar, a four-time MLA from UP's Bangermau, was expelled from the party in August 2019, after being accused of raping a 17-year-old.

As per ANI, The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat declared the seat vacant from 20th December 2019 onward.

The Tis Hazari court in Delhi had sentenced former BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar to life imprisonment in January. Additionally, he had been asked to pay a fine of Rs.25 lakh, out of which Rs.10 lakh will be given to the victim while the prosecution will receive Rs.15 lakh. On December 16, the court convicted him in the Unnao rape case. The BJP was forced to expel the 4-time MLA from Bangermau in August 2019.

Unnao rape case

The 17-year-old victim was raped by now expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on 4 June 2017. After accusing him in April 2018, the victim had attempted to self-immolate before the Uttar Pradesh chief minister's residence. Following that, her father was assaulted, allegedly by the rape-accused BJP MLA's brother Atul Singh Sengar. Before succumbing to his injuries, the victim's father had named Atul Singh Sengar as his assaulter in video testimony. In April 2018, a case was registered against Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar under section 363, 366, 376, 506 and Pocso Act of Indian Penal Code and he was sent to jail.

On July 28, 2018, the Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were hit by an over-speeding truck in Rae Bareli. The accident killed two members and left her and the advocate critically injured. The Uttar Pradesh police filed a murder case against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging conspiracy behind the accident. The Supreme Court then stepped in and ordered the Uttar Pradesh Police to complete investigation, transferred the case and airlifted the victim to Delhi.

