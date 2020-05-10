Vizag Gas Leak: After LG Polymers' Statement, Nearby Chemical Factories To Face Inspected

After the horrendous gas leak incident in Vishakhapatnam causing numerous deaths and affecting nearly a thousand people, Minister Kurasala Kannababu said that an expert committee will hold an inspection of chemical factories in the range of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and nearby areas. He held a review meeting to take stock of the situation after the gas leak incident.

Two-member committee should be constituted: Minister

During the meeting, Kannababu said that a two-member committee should be constituted for an in-depth study of conditions. The committee will have to submit a report on the quality of tanks, and other technical aspects.

District collector V Vinay Chand gave a presentation on the case developments to date. He said that the influence of toxic gases and tanks' temperatures are receding. He also said that the gas leak has claimed 12 lives and 11,336 people are suffering from suffocation. Till now, 173 people have been discharged after first aid and among the rest, the condition of 90 percent is good.

The expert committees have submitted their primary reports on health, pollution, medical conditions etc. The empowered committee will inspect them all and give their final report. During the review meeting, the officials opined that people should not be allowed to return to villages until proper safety is ensured.

DGP visits victims at the hospital

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang visited the victims of gas leak incident at King George Hospital on Saturday evening. During the visit, DGP Sawang enquired about the details about the incident from the victims and met doctors to asked about the health condition of the victims. He also appealed to the medical team to render good services to them.

Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Dharmana Krishnadas, M Srinivas Rao, Chief secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang took part in the review meeting.

Vizag Gas leak

Gas leaked from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday and quickly spread to villages in the vicinity. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of chemical gas Styrene was leaked, according to sources.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had arranged 500 kgs of Para-tertiary catechol (PTBC) chemical to neutralize the effect of Styrene Monomer.

The Company on Saturday issued a statement detailing its preliminary findings:

(With inputs from agency)