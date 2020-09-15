Fadnavis Hails Yogi Adityanath's Move To Name Mughal Museum After Chhatrapati Shivaji

As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath named a Mughal Museum in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis has hailed the move. Taking to Twitter, Fadnavis has shared the tweet in which Yogi said that there is no place of 'symbols of slavery in New Uttar Pradesh.' Fadnavis, who is currently in Bihar, and is campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in the state, also wrote the chants of 'Chhatrapati Shivaji ki Jai'.

Yogi names Mughal Museum in Agra after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

CM Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, named the under-construction Mughal Museum in Agra in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Yogi while reviewing development work in the Agra division via video conference, said that his government was doing this as it 'nurtured nationalistic ideas'. Asserting that there was no place for 'symbols of slavery' in the state, Adityanath said that his administration will promote subjects that made 'the state proud'.

Previously, the Yogi government had renamed 'Allahabad' city to 'Prayagraj' on October 16, 2018, claiming it was keeping with the "wishes of the people". The UP government has also renamed the Mughalsarai Railway station, another historic spot, to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction. These moves were condemned by Congress pointing out that pre-independence meetings where the freedom movement took shape were held in Allahabad, which is also the birthplace of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, as per reports.

About Mughal Museum in Agra

In 2016, the Samajwadi government led by Akhilesh Yadav initiated the Mughal Museum in Agra near the iconic Taj Mahal, aiming to complete its construction by end of 2017, as per reports. Upon being elected to power, the BJP government led by Adityanath sanctioned RS 20 crores for the completion of the under-construction Mughal Museum. The project which is estimated to cost Rs 141 crores, has already received Rs 90 crores. Construction was stalled several times due to a paucity of funds delay in shifting of state electricity department's storeroom.

