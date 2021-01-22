Fadnavis Tries To Dissuade Anna Hazare From Undertaking Hunger Strike In Favour Of Farmers

On Friday, a BJP delegation led by former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis met social activist Anna Hazare days ahead of his indefinite fast over farmers' issues. Backing the demands of the farmers protesting against the agrarian laws in Delhi, Hazare has announced a hunger strike from January 30 at Ralegaon Siddhi. Moreover, he has also urged the Centre to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission regarding MSP and statutory status and autonomy for the Central Agriculture Price Commission.

During the meeting, the BJP leaders tried to dissuade Hazare from undertaking the indefinite fast. Speaking to the media, Fadnavis revealed that they would communicate the activist's perspective to the Centre so that his demands can be addressed. Hailing him as a "jewel" of Maharashtra, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly expressed hope that the Union government will take certain decisions based on Hazare's suggestions.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis remarked, "We met honourable Anna regarding his call for agitation from January 30 onwards. We have taken cognizance of Anna's point of view and his demands. We heard his perspective on the action taken on some of his demands which have been accepted in the past. We will put forth Anna Hazare's opinion before the Centre. We will try to ensure that the Centre takes some decisions based on this. Anna Hazare is not just a person but a very important personality of Maharashtra. He is the jewel of Maharashtra. He is relentlessly fighting for society. So, our wish is that all of his issues should get addressed so that he doesn't need to start an agitation."

Meanwhile, the talks between the Union government and the farmers' unions have come to a standstill amid the protests against the farm laws. This development comes after the associations refused to agree to the Centre's proposal for suspending the implementation of the aforesaid legislation for one and a half years. While the 12th round of talks on Friday lasted for nearly 5 hours, the farmers claimed that the two sides sat face-to-face for less than 30 minutes.

Maintaining that there was no problem in the three agrarian laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the Centre had offered to suspend them as a token of respect for farmers. Furthermore, he categorically said that the Union government is ready for another meeting only if the farmers want to discuss this proposal. Therefore, no date has been fixed for the next round of talks.

