CWC Passes Resolutions Backing COVID-19 Vaccination, Demanding Repeal Of Three Farm Laws

On Friday, the Congress Working Committee passed resolutions calling for the repeal of the three farm laws and on the COVID-19 vaccination drive that has commenced in India. The meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi witnessed deliberations on several issues such as the farmers' rights, the economic situation, crimes against women and rising unemployment. Alleging that the Modi government was sacrificing the interests of farmers at the behest of "crony industrialist friends", the CWC in its first resolution maintained that the farm laws impinged upon the constitutional rights of states.

Moreover, it claimed that the agrarian legislation was a precursor to dismantling the MSP, public procurement and PDS. Noting that these laws did not pass the test of parliamentary scrutiny, the CWC observed that a handful of people will decide the pricing of all food products. Mentioning that 147 farmers have lost their lives during the stir, it accused the Centre of trying to deceive and hoodwink the protesters.

The Parliament session is coming up, Congress party will stand against this anti farmer legislation and Congress party will put pressure on Govt to repeal these three anti farmer bills: Shri @kcvenugopalmp — Congress (@INCIndia) January 22, 2021

Resolution on COVID-19 vaccination

At the outset, the CWC expressed gratitude to India's scientists and researchers for their contribution in developing COVID-19 vaccines in record time. However, it raised concerns about the lack of clarity about the availability of the novel coronavirus vaccine for the population beyond the first category of 3 crore people. In its resolution, the CWC demanded free COVID-19 vaccination for the disadvantaged and marginalised sections of the society within a time-bound period.

In a startling claim, it alleged that the vaccine is being sold in the open market at Rs.2000 for two doses per individual. Thereafter, it called upon the Centre to crack down on such profiteering and take all steps to counter hesitancy among frontline health professionals on vaccination. According to the CWC, this hesitancy was due to the "blatant politicisation of the regulatory process" to boost PM Modi's image. At the same time, it requested people to come forward without any hesitation and vaccinate themselves. As per sources, the CWC meeting also witnessed acrimonious scenes as Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hit out at Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma who had dissented over the party's functioning.

