Farmer Thanks PM Modi For Mentioning Him On Mann Ki Baat; Shares How Farm Bills Helped Him

In a bid to allay fears of farmers who have been protesting against the controversial new farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that these recently passed farm laws have opened doors of new opportunities for the farmers and given them more rights. Hailing the agricultural reforms on the 71st edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', Narendra Modi said that the demands of the farmers which have continued for several decades have now been fulfilled. Parliament has passed these laws after rigorous brainstorming, he added.

PM Modi said, "Recent agri-reforms have opened the doors of new opportunities for farmers. These reforms have not only broken shackles of farmers but have also given new rights and opportunities to them."

PM Modi hails agricultural reforms amid farmers' protest

You should know how Jitendra Bhoiji, a farmer in Dhule, Maharashtra used these new farms laws. He produced maize & decided to sell it to traders at the right price. The total amount agreed at was around Rs 3.32 lakhs: PM Modi during Mann Ki Baat pic.twitter.com/rkYVgA0RXi — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

Stating that the farmers should not pay heed to rumours or those spreading misconceptions, PM Modi said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre is committed to the Welfare of the farmers in the country. He said that people should know how Jitendra Bhoiji, a farmer in Dhule, Maharashtra, used these new farms laws. He produced maize and decided to sell it to traders at the right price. The total amount agreed at was around Rs 3.32 lakhs. He got Rs 25,000 in advance. It was agreed that he will get the remaining amount in 15 days but he did not get the payment.

Asserting that Bhoiji was able to get his money because he had correct knowledge about the farm laws, PM Modi said, "complete and correct knowledge of the law became Jitendra's strength. What every may be the field, correct knowledge is an added strength for everyone."

Highlighting the benefits of the recently passed agricultural reforms, PM Modi said that under this law, it is mandatory to pay farmers within three days of purchasing the product. If payment is not made, then the farmer can lodge a complaint. Another major provision is that the SDM of the area must address the complaint of the farmer within one month.

Jitendra Bhoiji thanks PM Modi

I'm glad PM Modi Ji gave my example (in 'Mann ki Baat' today). I was cheated by a trader from Madhya Pradesh. With the help of new farm laws, I filed a complaint regarding it and immediate action was taken: Jitendra Bhoiji, a farmer from Dhule, Maharashtra https://t.co/8a0SkZWCaW pic.twitter.com/tPfc8HcccP — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

While speaking to ANI, Jitesh Bhoiji thanked the Prime Minister for the passage of the farm bills, that ended up helping him immensely. He said, 'I’m glad PM Modi Ji gave my example (in ‘Mann ki Baat’ today). I was cheated by a trader from Madhya Pradesh. With the help of new farm laws, I filed a complaint regarding it and immediate action was taken.'

The three bills introduced by the Modi government are: The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

