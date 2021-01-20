Farmer Unions To Discuss Centre's Proposal, Contend 'stay On Agrarian Laws Not A Solution'

After the 11th round of Centre-farmer talks, farmer union leaders announced that they would hold a meeting over the Centre's proposals and decide on the future course of action, adding that a temporary stay on the laws was 'not a solution.' As per the farmers, a formal reply to the Centre's proposals will be given on January 22.

"They told us they will stay the laws for a year or so, but staying the laws is not a solution. But still, we will hold a meeting over the proposal that the Centre has given us tomorrow. The meeting will be held at around 1.30-2 pm," said a farmer union leader. "Government has said it is ready to suspend the laws for one and half a year. In reply, farmers said that there is no point in suspending the laws and made it clear that we want the repeal of the laws," said another farmer leader.

Asked Centre to withdraw NIA cases: Mollah

Meanwhile, All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary, Hannan Mollah revealed that the farmer unions had raised strong objections to the 'fake' cases registered by the NIA against 'farmers'. "We asked the Centre to withdraw the fake cases registered by NIA against farmers. In response, the government said they are looking into the matter and asked us to provide the names of leaders against whom new cases, if any, have been registered," he stated.

"Government said that it is ready to file an affidavit in the court to the effect that it would put the implementation of the laws on hold for one and half a year. They also said that a committee would be formed on MSP and the laws and they would implement the recommendations of the committee. We'll hold a meeting tomorrow and take a decision on the proposal. We are 500 farmers organizations, tomorrow we will discuss give our reply on January 22," Mollah stated.

11th round of Centre-farmer talks

During the 11th round of talks, the Union Government proposed to put off the three farm laws for 1.5 years assuring that they would file an affidavit in court to delay its implementation. In addition to this, the Centre also offered to form a committee to decide the future of 3 Laws and bring a resolution over the MSP issue.

"During discussions, we said that the government is ready to put on hold the Farm Laws for one or one and half year. I'm happy that farmer unions have taken this very seriously and said that they would consider it tomorrow and convey their decision on January 22," said Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

The farmers have been protesting against The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

