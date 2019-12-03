Farmers Block Railway Tracks, Demand Clearance Of Sugarcane Dues In Punjab

Demanding the clearance of sugarcane dues from Rana Sugar Mill, farmers on Tuesday blocked the Amritsar-Delhi railway tracks.The farmers protesting claimed that the Punjab government did not pay attention to their requests despite various efforts.

Farmers protest

Speaking to the media Savinder Singh, a farmer said, "We are protesting today near Rayya and have blocked the railway track. We hadearlier written a letter to the Punjab government through all the District Collectors of the state. But the Punjab government did not pay any attention to it. We had a meeting with the Chief Minister on September 16 and also with the DC of Amritsar and IG but nothing has been done as of now. That is why we are blocking these tracks. We do not want to block these, all the passengers are our brothers and sisters."

READ | Justice For Disha: Lone Witness Recounts Hyderabad Horror; Narrates Phone Call To Police

He claimed that the farmers have committed suicide and still the government is not paying any attention. "Our demands to the central government are regarding the loans. Farmers are committing suicide and there is sand mining. There are also local demands which concern different districts. But the government is not paying any attention to it," he added.

"Punjab police have held around 200-250 farmers last night. If they do not release them, the protest will continue," Singh said. "The train services have severely been affected. Two trains are standing here since long and are not able to cross," said gateman of railways.

READ | I-T Department Sends Notice To Congress Over Alleged Black Money Donations : Sources

Another Incident

Sugarcane farmers in Moradabad held protests against the government for not deciding the maximum selling price (MSP) of sugarcane. The farmers have also issued an ultimatum that if the government does not decide and announce the MSP by November 30 then they will hit the roads and will be forced to hold mass protest.

READ | Odisha Police Arrest Ex-cop & Accomplice For Allegedly Gang-raping A Minor In Puri

READ | Sugarcane Farmers In Moradabad Protest Against Govt For No Clarity On MSP