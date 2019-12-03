Odisha Police Arrest Ex-cop & Accomplice For Allegedly Gang-raping A Minor In Puri

In a shocking tragedy, police have revealed that a minor was allegedly gang-raped by an ex-police constable and three other men in Puri on Monday, according to ANI. Reports state that the victim was allegedly raped after the four men forcibly dragged her from the Nimapara bus terminal offering her help to allegedly travel home. Reports further state that the ex-police constable Jitendra Sethi and his accomplices allegedly raped her at a government quarter.

Police have arrested two of the accused, based on the complaint filed by the survivor including Sethi. The ex-constable who is the prime accused in the case was reportedly dismissed from duty a few days ago for misconduct. The police have currently dispatched four teams to probe into the case. Speaking to ANI, Odisha DGP S Mohanty has said that justice will be meted to the victim.

Odisha: A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Puri, yesterday. Odisha DGP S Mohanty said, "We've arrested 2 men, one of them is a dismissed constable of Puri Police. 4 teams conducting probe. We'll ensure full justice to victim & leave no stone unturned to nab the accused." pic.twitter.com/d0OfsBGufK — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2019

Bettiah rape case

Earlier in the day, police found the body of 25-year old in Bihar's Bettaih who was suspected to be sexually assaulted and then murdered. While the police are yet to identify the victim, the authorities have confirmed that the woman's throat was slit. Police were informed by the locals after they found the body in the bushes. The investigation is ongoing.

Hyderabad gangrape

This development comes days after the 27-year old doctor's gangrape and murder in Hyderabad where the police found the burnt body under a culvert in Hyderabad after noticed by passersby. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture. Soon after the victim's sister called her again at 9.44 pm, the victim's phone was switched off.

The body was found near the culvert on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway, which is around 25 km from the toll plaza where she was last seen, police said. Moreover, sources report that the victim had sustained 70% burn injuries after her she was allegedly wrapped in a kerosene-doused blanket and set ablaze. The four accused - Mohammed Areed, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu are kept at Chanchalguda Central Jail under 14-day judicial custody, for security reasons as massive protests demanding a death penalty.