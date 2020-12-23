Farmers Day 2020: India Celebrates Kisan Diwas, Remembers Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

Even as farmers continue to protest on different borders of the national capital since November 26, on Wednesday they are observing the National Farmer's Day or Kisan Diwas. This day is celebrated in the memory of India's fifth Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. Several ministers and leaders have poured their wishes for the farmers on social media. Thousands of social media users are also thanking farmers for everything by using hashtags #NationalFarmersDay and #KisanDiwas on Twitter.

PM Modi pays tribute to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered and paid tribute to the former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh. He tweeted, "A humble tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh Ji on his birth anniversary, he remained devoted to the development of villages and farmers throughout his life, for which he will always be remembered." On December 18, the PM addressed the nation and explained the significance of the three farm laws.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चौधरी चरण सिंह जी को उनकी जयंती पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि। वे जीवनभर गांवों और किसानों के विकास के प्रति समर्पित रहे, जिसके लिए सदैव उनका स्मरण किया जाएगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 23, 2020

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter on farmers day to wish the farmers of the country on this occasion. “Today, on the occasion of Farmers Day, I greet all the contributors to the country. They have provided the country with food security. Some farmers are agitated about agricultural laws. The government is talking to them with full sensitivity. I hope that they will withdraw their movement soon,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.

आज किसान दिवस के अवसर मैं देश के सभी अन्नदाताओं का अभिनंदन करता हूँ। उन्होंने देश को खाद्य सुरक्षा का कवच प्रदान किया है।



कृषि क़ानूनों को लेकर कुछ किसान आंदोलनरत हैं। सरकार उनसे पूरी संवेदनशीलता के साथ बात कर रही है। मैं आशा करता हूँ कि वे जल्द ही अपने आंदोलन को वापिस लेगें। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2020

Home Minister Amit Shah, also paid tribute to the former Prime Minister and tweeted, " I salute our former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary, he worked with full devotion and dedication for the farmers and rural areas of ​​the country throughout his life. His struggle and simplistic life will always inspire us."

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री चौधरी चरण सिंह जी की जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन।

उन्होंने जीवन पर्यन्त देश के किसानों और ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लिए पूरी निष्ठा और समर्पण के साथ कार्य किया। उनका संघर्ष व सादगीपूर्ण जीवन हमें सदैव मार्गदर्शित करता रहेगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 23, 2020

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar wished the farmers as well and tweeted, " Wishing all the countrymen "Kisan Diwas"...Modi government is fully committed to the welfare of farmers ..."

The Agriculture Ministry had written to the protesting groups on Sunday, urging them to enumerate their concerns on the government's proposal and finalise a date for the next round of talks to end the protests. Five rounds of formal talks have failed to break the deadlock as the agitating unions have not agreed to anything less than the abrogation of the three farm laws.

