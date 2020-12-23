On Farmers' Day, Rajnath Singh Hails Ex-PM Chaudhary Charan Singh; Assures India's Kisans

On the occasion of Farmers' Day, Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh on Wednesday extended his greetings to the farmers of the country and also saluted Former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his birth anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Rajnath Singh said that Chaudhary Charan Singh is one of the most respected farmer leaders of the country. He said, the former PM had always voiced the problems of the farmers for a lifetime and also workers for their welfare.

चौधरी चरण सिंह चाहते थे कि देश के किसानों की आमदनी बढ़े, उनकी फसलों का लाभकारी मूल्य मिले और किसानों का मान सम्मान सुरक्षित रहे।



हमारे प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi उनकी प्रेरणा से ही किसानों के हित में अनेक कदम उठा रहे हैं। किसानों का वे किसी सूरत में अहित नहीं होने देंगे। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2020

Stating that India will always remember Charan Singh's contributions for uplifting the farmers, the Defence Minister said that it was the former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh, who wanted that the income of farmers of the country should increase, their crops should get remunerative prices and their honour always remain protected. "With his inspiration, many steps ate being taken by the Centre in the interest of farmers, " Rajnath Singh added.

आज किसान दिवस के अवसर मैं देश के सभी अन्नदाताओं का अभिनंदन करता हूँ। उन्होंने देश को खाद्य सुरक्षा का कवच प्रदान किया है।



कृषि क़ानूनों को लेकर कुछ किसान आंदोलनरत हैं। सरकार उनसे पूरी संवेदनशीलता के साथ बात कर रही है। मैं आशा करता हूँ कि वे जल्द ही अपने आंदोलन को वापिस लेगें। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 23, 2020

Pointing towards ongoing farmers' protest against the 3 farm bills, the Rajnath Singh assured that the Central Government will not let the farmers get hurt in any case. He said, "Today, on the occasion of Farmers' Day, I greet all the contributors of the country. They have provided the country with food security." Asserting that some farmers are agitated about the new agricultural laws, he said, "Government is talking to them with full sensitivity. I hope they will withdraw their movement soon."

