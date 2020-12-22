Farmers Day Is Observed On October 23 Every Year; See Quotes, Wishes And Images

Kisan Diwas or National Farmers' Day is celebrated in India on December 23 every year. The day is also observed as the birth anniversary of Indian prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. He was regarded as the man who paid immense attention to the farmer-friendly policies in India. He serves as an Indian prime minister from July 1979 and January 1980. He is one of the respected prime ministers who has worked for the welfare of Indian farmers. He had included many schemes for the farmers during his tenure, due to which since 2001, the Indian government decided to celebrate Chaudhary Charan Singh's birthday as Kisan Diwas. Different states usually celebrate this day on different dates.

However, in India national farmers day is observed on December 23. Read on to know more about Farmers Day. Check out some quotes, images and wishes to share with your friends and family.

Farmers Day quotes

"Agriculture is the most healthful, most useful and most noble employment of man." - George Washington

"We have neglected the truth that a good farmer is a craftsman of the highest order, a kind of artist." - Wendell Berry

"Farming isn't something that can be taught. Each plant tells its own story that has to be read repeatedly." - Kelsey Timmerman

"Farming looks mighty easy when your plough is a pencil and you're a thousand miles from the corn field." - Dwight D. Eisenhower

"Agriculture is our wisest pursuit because it will, in the end, contribute most to real wealth, good morals & happiness." - Thomas Jefferson



"The farmer is the only man in our economy who buys everything at retail, sells everything at wholesale, and pays the freight both ways."- John F. Kennedy

"There are two spiritual dangers in not owning a farm. One is the danger of supposing that breakfast comes from the grocery and the other that heat comes from the furnace." - Aldo Leopold

"My grandfather used to say that once in your life you need a doctor, a lawyer, a policeman, and a preacher. But every day, three times a day, you need a farmer." - Brenda Schoepp

Farmers Day wishes

Let us all appreciate the farmers’ tremendous dedication and effort as they are the true heroes of our nation. Without them, we had to pass our days hungry.

We should never forget how important farming is and it’s magic by producing money from the mud.

The food we eat every day is because of these growers. They work their blood, sweat, and tears to grow crops every year.

Let’s salute the farmers on this great day. We cannot thank them enough for their hard labour.

Farmers are directly involved by carrying out agricultural activities on a global scale.

Farmers are the backbone of society and majorly contribute to economic development in so many ways.

Farming is one of the oldest and most challenging jobs around. We should pay respect to their hard work and should encourage others also equally. Happy Farmers day.

Farmers are the real heroes because, with their dedication and effort, they turn dry and barren land into a fertile one and produce food. Happy Farmers day.

The best way to respect a farmer is to respect his production by not wasting it.

Let us take inspiration from the farmers who put their sweat and soul in their land and to produce a crop. Happy Farmers day.

Farmers Day Images

In-story Image credits: Shutterstock

