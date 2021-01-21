Farmers Reject Centre's Proposal Of Staying Farm Laws, Reiterate Complete Repeal Demand

Remaining stern on their demand of a complete repeal, the agitating farmers' unions have rejected Centre's proposal to form a committee to discuss the three contentious farm laws. In the 11th meeting between the Centre and the farmers' unions on Wednesday, the Union Government had proposed suspending the three farm laws for 1.5 years to ensure a clause-wise discussion. The unions had then sought a day to convey their decision. Previously, the agitating unions had rejected Centre's proposal which included a written assurance on the continual of MSP.

A day after mulling over the proposal, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha - a body of nearly 40 farmers' union against the laws - has stated that it has rejected the proposal put forth after a full general body meeting on Thursday. The farmers' unions reiterated its firm resolve in proceeding with the tractor parade in Delhi on the occasion of Republic Day despite the Delhi Police suggesting against it. Moreover, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha has stated that a 3-day big protest in Kolkata will take place from January 20 to January 22 and that the protest is expected to intensify in a few days. Farmers have now been protesting against the three laws for over 56 days as the impasse continues.

The three laws in contention are - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

READ | Centre Moots Putting Farm Law Implementation On Hold For 1.5 Yrs; Next Meeting On Jan 22

Centre proposes extending suspension

After their 11th meet on Wednesday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated that the discussions were held in a cordial manner. He maintained that the Centre is ready to amend the laws even as the farm unions are insisting on repealing them. Moreover, Tomar exuded confidence that the talks might bear fruit during the next round of talks on Friday. Earlier, the Centre had agreed not to penalise farmers for stubble burning and to continue the present mechanism of giving subsided electricity for agricultural use. The next meeting is set to be held on January 22.

READ | SC Panel Holds 1st Meeting With Farmers; 10 Unions Air Frank Views About Agrarian Laws

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked, "All of you know that the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of the agrarian reform laws for a limited period. Both today and on earlier occasions, we told the farm unions that time is needed if we have to deliberate on the laws and the agitation. This time period can be of 6 months, 1 year, or one and a half year. The government is ready to stay the implementation of the laws for one to one and a half years. During this period, the representatives of farmers and the government can meet to eke out a solution that can be carried forward."

READ | Farmer Unions To Discuss Centre's Proposal, Contend 'stay On Agrarian Laws Not A Solution'

SC lays roadmap

On January 12, a three-judge SC bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian laid down the roadmap for the resolution of the standoff by staying the implementation of the farm laws. Moreover, it has not only ordered that the MSP system in place before the enactment of the agrarian legislation shall continue but also made it clear that the landholdings of the farmers shall be protected. As per the order, the SC-constituted committee including agricultural economist Ashok Gulati, Pramod Kumar Joshi- Director, South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute and Shetkari Sanghatana president Anil Ghanwat will solicit the views of farm unions and the Centre.

READ | SC Slams 'branding People You Don't Want As Biased', Lobby's Aspersions On Farm Laws Panel