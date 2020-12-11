Farmers To Intensify Stir: Delhi-Jaipur Border To Be Blocked, Sit-in Protests On Dec 14

A day after announcing nationwide rail blockades as a part of the ongoing agitation against three farm laws, Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Balbir Rajewal has stated that there is 'no program' to stop trains. In an attempt to intensify the ongoing protests at borders of the national capital, Rajwal has said that farmers will block the Delhi-Jaipur road on December 12 adding that the number of farmers marching towards Delhi is increasing. Moreover, he announced that farmers will also stage sit-in protest on December 14 in front of District Collectors office, the residence of BJP leaders and will block all toll plazas operated by Reliance and Adani.

On 12th Dec, we'll block Delhi-Jaipur road. On 14th, we'll stage sit-in protest in front of DC offices, houses of BJP leaders & block Reliance/Adani toll plazas. No program to stop trains. Number of farmers coming here is increasing: Balbir S Rajewal, Bharatiya Kisan Union chief pic.twitter.com/GaqkIZ8OnO — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Krantikari Kisan Union President Darshan Pal had alleged that other farmers coming from Punjab and Uttarakhand to Delhi are being detained on the way. In the same briefing on Thursday, Bhartiya Kisan Union (R) leader Balbir Rajewal had said, "The Central government has admitted that the laws have been made for traders. If agriculture is a State subject, they do not have the right to make laws regarding it." The farmers' representatives have also stated that all toll plazas across Punjab will be blocked on December 12.

BKU moves SC

Earlier today, the BKU also moved the Supreme Court seeking repeal of the three contentious agrarian laws. The writ petition by BKU claims that the laws are illegal, arbitrary and will pave the way for cartelization. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh continue to stage a protest around Delhi's borders for the 16th consecutive day, demanding a rollback of these laws.

In their plea, the BKU has claimed that the three laws were anti-farmer, would dismantle the APMC system and were passed hastily without adequate discussions. Claiming the law in its existing form will corporatise agriculture with the Indian farmer not knowing to negotiate the best terms with private companies. Stating that a Farmers Commission should be formed comprising exclusively of farmers, BKU has asked that the Commission must decide the price of crops and that all farmer loans in the entire nation will be waived.

Centre keeps door open for talks

Addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar extended an open invitation to the farmers' unions for talks on the agrarian laws. A day earlier, the farmer leaders had unanimously rejected the Centre's proposal and called for an escalation in the protests until the farm laws are repealed. Observing that the bills were passed after a 4-hour long discussion in both Houses of Parliament, Tomar explained that the Centre's aim was to liberate the farmers from the constraints of the APMCs.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar remarked, "The farmers in huge numbers are sitting in the cold. All of us are worried because the COVID-19 crisis is also there. That's why I want to urge farmer brothers and sisters that the Centre has sent a written proposal to address your concerns. Deliberate over the proposal. When you are ready for a discussion, the Indian government will be willing to hold talks."