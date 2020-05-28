Locust Plague: Twitter User Explains 2020's Newest Threat In The Most Relatable Way

A Twitter user recently put up a 26-tweet long thread explaining why the locust attack has been happening. He shed some light upon the concept of Indian Ocean Dipole and clearly explained how the phenomenon is related to the swarms of locusts that have been flying around the country. He educated internet users by drawing a strong connection between climate change and locust swarms.

Twitterati takes the internet by storm with theory related to locust swarms

A Twitter user recently explained how swarms of locusts have suddenly appeared and how they are expected to affect the people and their lives. It was earlier established through various reports that locusts can do some serious damage to the crops, hence affecting the livelihood of human beings. In this Twitter thread, the man has connected climate change and melting icebergs in the northern hemisphere to the Indian Ocean Dipole which was further connected with the migration of locust in such huge numbers.

He revealed that unprecedented rainfall in the middle east and parts of Africa is directly responsible for the appearance of the insect. He wrote that due to the strong dipole, the unexpected intensity of rainfall occurred in the middle-east and East Africa. This rainfall gave the locust eggs the right environment to hatch and come out of their dormant stage. The hatching, according to him, occurred in secluded parts of deserts where water unexpectedly collected and could not be kept in check due to no human habitations. He also revealed in the process that the Australian forest fires have quite a bit to do with the Indian Ocean Dipole as well.

The Twitter user also gave away a lot of information about locusts and how they function. He spoke about their ability to consume food which is just as much as their weight. He termed the locusts as the piranhas of the sky and revealed that they start off as hoppers and attain their wings in the middle of their journey.

The man explained that the locusts travel in such huge numbers because if they have little accessibility to food, they also have the tendency to kill and consume each other just to satisfy their hunger. He wrote in the threat that the insects destroy crops and any edible item while they are migrating. Even though one locust can be dealt with, when it comes to such huge numbers, the situation might not quite be in the hands of the people. Follow the entire thread put up on Twitter here.

