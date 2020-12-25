Farmers Warn Uttarakhand Of State Shutdown If Govt Blocks Them; Unions Mull Resuming Talks

Amid a faceoff between the Uttarakhand govt and the protesting farmers, Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday, warned of shutting down the whole state. Earlier in the day, visuals were seen where protesters driving a green tractor ran over a police barricade, forcing dozens of policemen to get out of the way. Farmers continue to protest against the Centre's Farm Laws for the 30th consecutive day, demanding a total repeal.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 1,01,46,846; Dharavi reports zero new cases

BKU to U'Khand: Warns of 'state shutdown'

"If any farmer is stopped by the Uttarakhand administration, we warn of shutting down the whole state. All the streets/roads in the state will be sealed. We are fighting the Central Govt. We have nothing to do with the State govt," said Rakesh Tikait.

#WATCH | Protesters agitating against the new farm laws run a tractor over a police barricade in Bajpur, of the Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/aI97qNcg0U — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020

2020 Highlights: Justice for Nirbhaya to NEP & Delhi riots to Recession, here's a recap

Farmers mull resuming talks

With Prime Minister Modi urging a farmers to set a date with the Centre for next round of talks, the protesting farmer unions met on Friday to discuss the government's latest letter inviting them for talks, with some of them indicating that they may decide to resume their dialogue with the Centre. The unions said they will hold another meeting on Saturday where a formal decision on the Centre's invite for the resumption of stalled talks is likely to be taken. An official in the Union ministry of agriculture and farmers' welfare also said the government was expecting the next round of meeting to take place in the next two-three days.

Farmer Protests: Is India's Green Revolution 2.0 At Stake?

PM Modi transfers 2nd farmers' installment

PM Modi released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs.6000/- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly instalments of Rs.2000/- each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. After that, PM Modi had a conversation with farmers from seven different states who shared their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the Government for the welfare of farmers.

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

Amit Shah promises Mehrauli farmers "MSP will stay forever" as PM transfers Rs 18k crores