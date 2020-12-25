Amit Shah Promises Mehrauli Farmers "MSP Will Stay Forever" As PM Transfers Rs 18k Crores

Addressing farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Mehrauli, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, reiterated faith in the Centre's three farm laws - promising 'MSP will stay forever'. Lashing out at the Opposition's 'lies on MSP', he said that Congress had no right to speak on Minimum Support Price (MSP). PM Modi transferred Rs 18,000 crores to 9 crore farmers - as part of the 2nd installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.

In unique interaction, PM Modi & farmers across states review Centre's schemes, bust lies

Shah: "MSP will remain forever"

Targetting the Congress, he added, "Opposition including Rahul Gandhi used to ask for farm loan waiver. PM Modi has transferred 95k crore in 2.5 years. The opposition is spreading lies on MSP and I want to make it clear MSP was, is, and will stay forever. Congress has no right to speak on MSP.

Clarifying on allegations of corporatisation of agriculture, Shah said, "I want to tell the 3 farm bills are pro-farmers. No corporate can steal your land, nor will MSP stop. Sharad Pawar has privatised the market in Maharastra but he is crying all day because people have chosen Modi over him. Govt is ready to have open dialogues with farm unions. Any clause which is anti-farmer, govt is ready to consider it. I want to promise that we will only stop after doubling farmers' income."

PM Modi exposes Opposition's petty politics over farm laws, slams Mamata, Cong & Left

PM Modi transfers 2nd farmers' installment

Amid the farmers' protest which continues for the 30th day, PM Modi released over Rs 18,000 crore to more than nine crore farmers under 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme. Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs.6000/- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly instalments of Rs.2000/- each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. After that, PM Modi had a conversation with farmers from seven different states who shared their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the Government for the welfare of farmers.

PM @narendramodi transfers the 2nd installment of #PMKisanSammanNidhi



₹ 18,000 crore has been transferred to the accounts of more than 9 crore #farmer beneficiaries#PMKisan pic.twitter.com/jw5G5aDYcx — PIB India (@PIB_India) December 25, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal questions benefit of agrarian laws post PM Modi's interaction with farmers

Farmers protest continue

Rejecting the Centre's proposed amendment to the three Farm Laws, farmers have stayed firm on their demand of total repeal of the Farm acts, stating a 'lack of trust' on the Modi government. The farm union leaders were sent a 10-point proposal by the Centre assuring to give written guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), empowering states to create a law which will prevent misuse of traders' registration, continuing current electricity bill payment done by the government and amend the stubble burning penalty clause. While the Centre has been in talks to several other farm unions supporting the Laws, the protesting unions have retaliated by approaching the Supreme Court seeking a total repeal of the laws and a nationwide farm waiver.

Rajnath Singh assures new laws 'protect interests of farmers', hails PM Modi's leadership