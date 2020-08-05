Farooq Abdullah's NC Follows Mehbooba's PDP; 'will Mark August 5 As Day Of Mourning’

Two days after the PDP announced that it will observe August 5 - the day of abrogation of Article 370 - as 'black day', Farooq Abdullah's National Conference has also said that 'darkest patch in history' and they will also mark it as the day of mourning.

Addressing the media, party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said that actions in August 2019 was undemocratic and harmed the honour of people of J&K. He said that people of J&K have been at the receiving end and for them, the party will fight 'constitutionally and legally'. The party also questioned the curfew imposed in Srinagar.

"Aug 5 darkest patch in the history of J&K marking illegal, unconstitutional infringement of rights of its people: NC ‘Will mark Aug 05 as the day of mourning’, the statement said.

Curfew imposed and then lifted

Citing a series of inputs that suggest that Pakistan-sponsored groups and separatists are going to observe August 5 as a 'black day', the Srinagar administration had imposed a curfew in the district on August 4 and 5. Issuing the order on Monday evening, the administration had said that 'specific inputs' have been received about violent protests endangering public life and property. The administration had also cited a hike in COVID-19 cases adding that any mass gathering could be 'detrimental to efforts' of fighting the Coronavirus.

However, on Tuesday night, the administration lifted the curfew after re-examining reports. However, restrictions in place under Coronavirus pandemic - lockdown in containment zones, restriction in movement of more than three people, closure of businesses, shops and public transport are still in place. This order comes after the administration allowed the reopening of all religious places across the Valley from August 16.

PDP to stage protest on August 5

PDP on Monday announced that it will stage a 'Black Day' protest on August 5. Slamming PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's continued detention, the party stated that the Valley was 'cheated' a year ago. The Valley is still bereft of high-speed internet till August 19, as ordered by J&K administration.

"On August 5, 2019, a fraud incident happen happened with Jammu-Kashmir and we do not accept it. On August 5 we will celebrate it as a 'Black Day' and we will protest. Details of the protest will be shared later. We may be arrested tomorrow itself for this," said a PDP leader at a press conference.

Abrogation of Article 370

On August 5, 2019, the Government of India abrogated Article 370 - that had given special rights to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh. Prior to the announcement of the decision in the Parliament on August 5, Centre placed the mainstream political leaders of J&K in preventive detention. Additionally, Amarnath pilgrims were airlifted after intel reports were received about a terror attack and 38,000 troops were moved in the Kashmir Valley ahead of the decision to ward off anything untoward.

Restrictions have been put on communication links since August 5 with 4G internet banned till August 19 in the view of completing one year since the revocation of Article 370 and Independence Day. The case regarding resuming high-speed Internet access is sub-judice and Centre says that 4G internet will increase the security threat in the valley. While most political leaders have been released from detention, former CM Mehbooba Mufti's PSA detention was last week extended for another three months.

