J&K Admin Lifts Curfew Imposed In Srinagar On August 4, 5 After 'reviewing Reports'

In a massive development, Jammu-Kashmir administration on Tuesday, lifted the curfew imposed in Srinagar on August 4-5 after re-examining reports received in this issue. However, restrictions in place under Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic - lockdown in containment zones, restriction in movement of more than three people, closure of businesses, shops and public transport are still in place. This order comes after the administration allowed the reopening of all religious places across the Valley from August 16.

Curfew lifted in Srinagar

Earlier on Monday, stating that Pakistan-sponsored elements were planning an attack on August 5 - the day Kashmir was bifurcated into two UTs and its special status was revoked, the J&K administration placed Srinagar under curfew on August 4 and 5 - banning all kinds of public movement. Only movement of staff on COVID-19 duty with valid ID will be deployed, while the original COVID-19 lockdown will remain in place till 8 August. Meanwhile, PDP announced that it will stage a 'Black Day' protest on August 5, as its chief Mehbooba Mufti remains jailed till October 2020.

Politicians under house arrest

Inspite of the Centre's assertion that Congress leader Saifuddin Soz was never under detention, the ex-Union Minister released a video showing that he was unable to move out of his residence and claimed policemen were forcefully whisking him away from the media. Congress has demanded that Soz be released immediately, but the Supreme Court has dismissed Soz's wife's plea challenging his 'illegal detention'. Similarly, several other leaders - including Sajid Lone have been released from detention, but are reportedly not free to move out of their residence without police. While former CMs Farooq & Omar Abdullah have been freed, former CM Mehbooba Mufti has been slapped with the stringent PSA at least till October.

Current Kashmir scenario

Restrictions have been put on communication links since August 5 with 4G internet banned till August 19 in the view of completing one year since the revocation of Article 370 and Independence Day. Since the revocation, state-run internet provider BSNL has restored internet services throughout the Kashmir valley, but with a speed of 2G with special instructions. Recently, the Supreme Court allowed a state-led committee to decide on the restoration of internet services while refusing to pass orders to restore 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir.