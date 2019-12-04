MP: Father Of Road Accident Victim Sets Example, Distributes Helmets At Condolence Meet

Father of a man who had lost his life in a road accident set an example as he distributed helmets to youngsters at the condolence meet of his deceased son. He did it in order to spread the message of road safety and to ensure that no one else has to suffer a similar fate. 25-year-old Lucky Dixit had succumbed to his injuries after meeting with an accident on November 20.

'My son died because he was not wearing a helmet'

In a heart-warming gesture, his father Mahendra Dixit distributed helmets to boys above 18 years who attended his son's condolence meet in Damoh on Tuesday. Lucky got seriously injured after his bike met with an accident. As he was not wearing a helmet, he sustained injuries on head and later succumbed to it in the hospital. Speaking to news agency ANI, Mahendra Dixit said, "I do not want other parents to undergo the pain of losing their young child. My son died because he was not wearing a helmet. He suffered severe injuries."

'They do not want other children to face a similar fate'

He added, "I decided to distribute helmets to youngsters above 18-year-old and to spread awareness regarding road safety and give a message that everyone should follow traffic rules for their own safety." The father also appealed to other parents not to allow their children to move out of their houses on a two-wheeler without a helmet. "The step is very thoughtful and appreciating. At a time when the family is unable to come out of the pain they are going through, they have decided to work to raise public awareness among youth regarding traffic rules and road safety. They do not want other children to face a similar fate," a relative of the family said.

Damoh Collector Tarun Rathi appreciated the gesture

The deceased's friend said that he would never break the rules and always ride a motorcycle with a helmet. "I would spread the message to others. We will try to ensure that loss of lives occurred due to avoiding safety precautions can be reduced", one of the deceased's friend said. Damoh Collector Tarun Rathi also appreciated the gesture and said, "The government has been advising people to follow the traffic rules for their own safety. Several programmes are being held by the administration to spread awareness and reducing accidents.

