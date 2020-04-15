FCI Releases Over 22 Lakh MT Foodgrains To States And UTs Amid Lockdown, Reveals MHA

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released over 22 lakh metric tonnes (MT) foodgrain to States and UTs till April 13 amid the lockdown, revealed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). According to MHA Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava, they are ensuring the supply of essential goods and services.

According to the NHA, under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), a provision has been made to provide five kg of foodgrains that includes rice or wheat to 80 crore beneficiaries free of cost for three months. Under this, as many as 5.29 crore beneficiaries have been given free foodgrains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Apart from this, 3,985 MT of pulses has been dispatched to various States and Union Territories for distribution across the country.

Centre's relief package

On April 3, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a relief package for the poor and the affected persons due to the deadly Coronavirus. According to the minister, the package is worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore, under the Prime Minister Garib Kalyan Yojana. Sitharaman had added that the government is looking at two aspects- cash transfer and food security-related issues.

India extends lockdown till May 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently.

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently about 9,272 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. While 353 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,190 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

(With ANI Inputs)