PM Modi's Covid Lockdown Address Not Up To Congress' Expectations; Party Disappointed

After PM Modi on Tuesday announced his decision to extend the Covid lockdown till May 3, Congress' Anand Sharma stated that while he supported the extension he was 'disappointed' that the PM did not come forward with a 'roadmap for the revival of economic activity post lockdown.'

"Support the announcement of the extension of the lockdown up to May 3, 2020. This was expected after PM’s consultation with the CMs and required for the containment of the spread of the Coronavirus. Lockdown 2 also comes with an enormous human and economic cost," tweeted the Congress leader.

'Expected strategy for lockdown lifting'

We expected the PM to unveil a strategy for staged lifting of the lockdown for essential sectors of industry, especially MSMEs, Agro & food processing industries, unorganized sector and those manufacturing healthcare products. Also, a package for MSMEs was necessary. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) April 14, 2020

As stores are running empty, production of essential goods needed to be ramped up and issues on the supply side; transportation and distribution need to be addressed. Besides we also need to ensure that Rabi crops are purchased at MSP and logistics managed effectively. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) April 14, 2020

'No roadmap for revival of economic activity'

He also questioned the 1.7 lakh crore relief packaged announced by the Centre calling it 'far too inadequate'. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the poor and the affected persons due to the Coronavirus shutdown. "The initial package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore was less than 1% of India’s GDP and was far too inadequate to make a meaningful difference. A stimulus of at least 5-6% of the GDP is essential for mitigation, saving jobs and prevention of an economic collapse," tweeted the Congress leader.

Disappointing that the Prime Minister did not unveil a roadmap for revival of economic activity, post lockdown. Migrant labour and workers have been suffering with the loss of daily wage and incomes. Urgent interventions for mitigation cannot be delayed. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) April 14, 2020

