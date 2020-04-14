The Debate
PM Modi's Covid Lockdown Address Not Up To Congress' Expectations; Party Disappointed

Politics

Congress leader Anand Sharma stated that while he supported the lockdown extension he was 'disappointed' that the PM did not address post-lockdown strategy.

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai |
Congress

After PM Modi on Tuesday announced his decision to extend the Covid lockdown till May 3, Congress' Anand Sharma stated that while he supported the extension he was 'disappointed' that the PM did not come forward with a 'roadmap for the revival of economic activity post lockdown.'

"Support the announcement of the extension of the lockdown up to May 3, 2020. This was expected after PM’s consultation with the CMs and required for the containment of the spread of the Coronavirus. Lockdown 2 also comes with an enormous human and economic cost," tweeted the Congress leader. 

Read:PM Modi Extends India's Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 3; Announces Additional Measures

'Expected strategy for lockdown lifting'

Read: PM Modi Opts For Traditional 'Gamcha' During Address To The Nation

'No roadmap for revival of economic activity'

He also questioned the 1.7 lakh crore relief packaged announced by the Centre calling it 'far too inadequate'. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a relief package worth Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the poor and the affected persons due to the Coronavirus shutdown. "The initial package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore was less than 1% of India’s GDP and was far too inadequate to make a meaningful difference. A stimulus of at least 5-6% of the GDP is essential for mitigation, saving jobs and prevention of an economic collapse," tweeted the Congress leader. 

Read: Here's Why PM Modi Extended India's Covid Lockdown Till May 3 And Not April 30 Like States

First Published:
