FIR Filed As Delhi CM's Daughter Duped Of Rs 34,000 Using QR Codes In Online Sofa Sale

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita has allegedly been duped of Rs 34,000 by a man who approached her as a buyer on an e-commerce platform where she had put up a sofa on sale, according to police officials.

An FIR under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Civil Lines police station under the north district of the Delhi Police on Sunday after a complaint was received in this regard, they said on Monday.

Delhi: Daughter of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, duped of Rs 34,000 while she was selling a second-hand sofa over the internet (7.2.21)



A case of cheating has been registered at the Civil Lines Police Station — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2021

According to the police, the victim had put up a sofa for sale on an e-commerce platform. She was approached by a man who showed interest in making the purchase. To check if the account details shared by her were correct, he initially transferred a minimal amount of money into her account.

Subsequently, the man sent a QR code to CM's daughter and asked her to scan it so that the amount fixed under the deal could be transferred to her account but instead, Rs 20,000 got deducted from her account when she followed the instructions of the buyer, news agency PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

READ | PM Modi slams 'Andolan Jeevis' & hails Sikhs; warns of FDI - Foreign Destructive Ideology

READ | 'Gujarat can never rule Bengal': Mamata asserts 'TMC will be back with huge mandate'

When she inquired about it, the man claimed that he had sent a wrong QR code by mistake and sent another link to her, asking her to follow the same procedure. But again an amount of Rs 14,000 got deducted from the seller's account when she scanned the QR code, the officer said.

"Based on the complaint received, we have registered an FIR under the relevant sections of the IPC. An investigation has been initiated and we are trying to trace the suspect," he added.

READ | Rajnath Singh appeals Lok Sabha to debate, not break decorum; Oppn demands farm debate

READ | Let Poor Farmers Reap A Good Harvest: PM Modi's Farm Laws Outreach to Opposition