Police Lodge FIR Against Shabana Azmi's Driver For 'rash Driving'

An FIR has been registered against actor Shabana Azmi's driver after the car they were travelling in met with an accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday afternoon, police said. Azmi's driver has been identified as Amlesh Yogendra Kamat.

FIR filed

According to police, the complaint has been registered by Rajesh Pandurang Shinde, the truck driver as his vehicle was hit from behind by the Azmi's car. "Due to rash driving by the car's driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident," the FIR copy read.

Near-fatal car accident

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi has now been shifted to Kokilaben Ambani hospital in Mumbai after being declared stable by the medical officers at MGM hospital in Panvel. Earlier on Saturday, Shabana Azmi and Jaaved Akhtar were in a near-fatal car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway as their car crashed into a large truck near Khalapur, about 60 kilometres away from Mumbai. While Javed Akhtar was visibly unscathed by the terrible accident, Azmi had suffered severe injuries including bruises on her face.

"Veteran Actor Ms. Shabana Azmi has been admitted at Kokilaben Ambani hospital. She is stable and under observation," read the statement from Dr. Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO of Kokilaben Hospital.

Shabana Azmi's family and friends from the industry could be seen rushing to the Hospital after her arrival. Javed Akhtar, Farahan Akhtar, and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar; Zoya Akhtar, actors Anil Kapoor and Tabu were among the ones who were seen entering the hospital on Saturday evening.

The incident took place near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, confirmed Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar. A local police official said the car driver was apparently trying to overtake another vehicle and rammed into the truck. One more person who was travelling in the car sustained minor injuries, he added. His identity is as yet unknown.

(with ANI inputs)