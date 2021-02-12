Rahul Gandhi Compares PM To British At Kisan Mahapanchayat; Reiterates 'repeal' Demand

On Friday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the British while flaying the Centre's reluctance to repeal the farm laws. Addressing Kisan Mahapanchayats at Pilibanga and Padampur in Rajasthan, Gandhi contended that farmers will speak with the Centre only if the three agrarian laws are rolled back. "Britishers could not stand before farmers, so who is this Modi?", he observed.

Maintaining that the three agrarian laws will destroy the farmers, he claimed that the business of 40% of the people will be garnered by two industrialists alone if the legislation is implemented. Moreover, the Wayanad MP lamented that BJP MPs had refused to observe two minutes' silence for farmers who have lost their lives during the ongoing stir. On this occasion, he also opined that farmers will show their power to the PM in the coming days.

Ex-Congress president remarked, "The day farm laws get implemented, business of 40% people, of Rs 40 Lakh Cr, of businessmen, vendors, farmers & workers, will go into hands of just 2 people. This isn't farmers' agitation but agitation of India. Farmers have shown light in darkness."

"Modi ji says that we want to speak with farmers, what do you want to talk about? Repeal the (agri) laws, farmers will speak with you. You (PM) are taking away their land, future & then you want to talk. Take back laws first, then talk," he added.

Read: BJP Leaders Slam Rahul Gandhi Over His 'Hum Do Humare Do' Jibe Against Centre On Farm Laws

Read: New Farm Laws Will Bring Investments, Technologies, Create Employment: Dharmendra Pradhan

Gandhi's 'Hum do, hamare do' attack

A day earlier, Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the Centre over the three farm bills during the discussion on the Budget in the Lok Sabha. While refraining from commenting on the Union Budget, Gandhi provided his interpretation of the farm laws. Misinterpreting The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 which aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of APMCs and allowing them to sell their produce anywhere in India, Gandhi contended that it would lead to the end of the Mandi system.

Regarding The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, the Wayanad MP said, "The content of the second law is that the biggest industrialists can store any amount of grain, fruit and vegetables. There is no limit. They can hoard as much as they want. The content of the second law is to finish the Essential Commodities Act". Furthermore, he quoted a Congress-era family planning slogan- 'Hum do, hamare do' to allege that only 4 persons are running the country and reaping benefits from these laws. His reference was to the PM, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and two top industrialists of the country.

Read: 'Ties With India Most Imp Of This Century': UK Govt Upholds Farm Row As India's Business