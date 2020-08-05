Flipkart Video To Launch Interactive ‘The Bid And Win Show’ Hosted By Samir Kochhar

Flipkart Video is set to launch a new show titled The Bid and Win Show on August 6 which will be hosted by popular celebrity anchor and actor Samir Kochhar. Amid a dearth of new TV and web shows due to coronavirus pandemic, the interactive game show will give an opportunity to win exciting prizes apart from the entertainment.

The Bid and Win Show has integrated two highly engaging concepts of gamification and video streaming. The show will be live on the Flipkart app on August 6 and can be accessed by clicking on the video icon at the bottom right of the app’s homepage. The host, Samir Kochhar, will now grace mobile screens on Flipkart Video’s new show after taking a break from hosting the popular cricket series.

'Completely unique experience'

Kochhar, who recently in successful web shows, has been enjoying spending quality time with his family at home, and said that he is glad to be back shooting. Speaking about the gaming show, the actor said that the shooting for this show has been a completely unique experience for him and never thought he would have so much fun being an interactive game show host.

“The Bid and Win Show is unlike anything I have ever done before. Hosting is not new to me and I’m excited to be back - this time, on people’s mobile screens,” Kochhar said in a statement.

“I’m glad that Flipkart Video has created a unique offering that is sure to bring joy to everyone who participates!” he added.

The new show offers users a chance to win exciting new prizes every day by simply watching a short video and placing the lowest unique bid. The show will have a whole range of products up for bidding - from home appliances to mobiles phones, laptops to Bluetooth speakers, fitness gadgets, cameras and many more.

