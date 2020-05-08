Mother’s Day: Movies To Watch On Flipkart Video Amid Lockdown

As the World is gearing up to celebrate Mother’s Day on May 10, many people are unable to cherish the day together with their mothers due to the coronavirus lockdown. Flipkart has come up with a solution to make the most of this situation where you can have a virtual movie party with your mother.

Flipkart Video boasts of a wide library of movies and shows that celebrates motherhood and you can watch it with your mother to spend some quality time together. Here is the list of such movies which can be watched on the latest version of Flipkart app on Apple as well as Android devices:

Pinni

An Indian Hindi-language family drama film written and directed by Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, also the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The protagonist Sudha, a woman in her sixties, is a happy and diligent homemaker who is abreast with the current affairs, much against the general stereotype of a homemaker. She is nearly taken for granted by everybody until she rebels against it. The movie ends with a subtle message that reminds us of knowing the importance of a mother in our lives.

Nil Battey Sannata

Another thought-provoking tale of Chanda who works four different menial jobs to provide her daughter education and a respectable life even if it means that she herself must finish her education first. A reminder to all of us of the selfless and undying spirit of a mother who will go to any extent to nurture and provide the best life for her children. The comedy-drama film was released in India in 2016 and has been directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari in her feature debut.

English Vinglish

The lead role played by late Sridevi is a story about a woman, a wife and a mother who is constantly made to feel insecure for not knowing how to speak and understand English by her family until she decides to learn the language. The film captures the journey of a mother who rises above the challenge, despite being ridiculed and teaches her family the importance of a being human over a mere language.

Mother India

One of the most celebrated cinemas of Hindi film industry which shows the struggle of a mother, played by Nargis Dutt, to raise her sons in the feudal structure. It is an ode to all the mothers out there, Mother India is a heart-wrenching tale of a virtuous lady overcoming all hurdles and confronting her moneylender, she nurtures her children through a lot of hardship.

