PM Modi To Address The Nation On June 21 At 6:30 Am On Occasion Of International Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation on June 21 at 6:30 AM on the occasion of International Yoga Day. The theme of the sixth edition of the International Yoga Day is "Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family" and will focus on yoga at home with family members amid the Coronavirus pandemic and the consequent lockdown. Earlier, the Prime Minister had also launched an event - 'My Life My Yoga' - in his previous 'Mann ki Baat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 21st June of this month on the occasion of International Day of Yoga. This will be live telecast at 6.30 A.M. on Doordarshan and other digital platforms. pic.twitter.com/gil4CtqEhy — DD News (@DDNewslive) June 17, 2020

Ministry of AYUSH in a statement said that due to the contagious nature of COVID-19, no mass gathering would be advisable. "Due to the contagious nature of COVID-19, no mass gathering would be advisable this year. Hence, this year the ministry is encouraging people to practice yoga at their homes, with participation from the entire family," the statement read. The Prime Minister has been an active proponent of Yoga and its benefits ever since he was elected back in 2014.

PM calls an all-party meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an all-party meet on June 19 at 5 PM to discuss the situation at India-China border areas, following Monday night's clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, that saw 20 Indian soldiers being martyred. The Prime Minister's office has said that presidents of various political parties can take part in the meeting that will be held virtually due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

PM-CM meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Chief Ministers of states and Union Territories on Tuesday and highlighted the efforts taken to dilute the Coronavirus consequent lockdown and the pandemic itself, in his opening remarks. The Prime Minister emphasized that India is one of the countries where deaths due to COVID-19 are the least and that the country had already started preparing back when the pandemic was not even a part of global discussions. PM Modi stressed on the steps taken by the government to dilute the lockdown and informed that since the past few weeks 'green shoots' have been visible in the Indian economy.

The meeting has been scheduled in two phases with the second set to be held on Wednesday. Prime Minister Modi on June 13 held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India's response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Informing about the meeting, the Prime Minister's Office stated that the meeting reviewed the national level status and preparation in the context of the pandemic.

