Piyush Goyal Makes Atmanirbhar Push; Says Farm Laws To Boost Farmers' Productivity, Income

Amid the protest by the opposition over the farm reform laws that were passed in both houses of parliament followed by President's ascent, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has said that the Agricultural reforms will increase farmers' productivity and income.

On Wednesday, the Union Minister was addressing Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry's programme on 'New World Order - Aatmanirbhar Bharat', when he said the farm reforms will see the participation of private sector empowering the farmers while the farmers also having the option of MSP and sell in Mandis too.

"This will increase the productivity and income of our farmers. By unshackling the agriculture sector, opening it for greater participation of the private sector and new avenues will empower the farmers. Our farmers will have the option of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and sell in mandi(s)", he said as per the release by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The opposition especially Congress has vociferously protested against the farm reform laws stating that the new laws will impact the MSP mechanism and will also hurt the Mandi system, whereas Centre has assured that the MSP will continue to exist and the farmers will also have the conventional option of selling in Mandis. While Congress is carrying nationwide protest demanding rollback of the laws, the Centre is carrying an outreach program to inform citizens and farmers about the benefits of the new laws.

Atmanirbhar Bharat push

Talking about the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Goyal urged everyone to enhance the quality of local products and work towards making India a reliable and trusted partner in the world.

"We will also use the technology to enhance the domestic industry. Aatmanirbhar Bharat and being 'Vocal For Local' is intrinsic to our plans for the future. India will create an economy where quality products are made within the country so that we can become a self-reliant country," Goyal said.

"Let us make India a country the world looks upon as a reliable and trusted partner. We need to increase our effort to foster the creation of sustainable infrastructure and new job opportunities to become a world leader in areas where India has comparative and competitive advantages," he said.

He said the government is opening up the economy for greater participation of the private sector and has been working in different ways to remove entry barriers for new investments.

"The government is opening up the economy for greater private sector engagement. Railways is also opening up for greater private-sector partnerships. The government also has been working in different ways to deregulate, remove entry barriers for new investments," he said.

He also spoke about the government's efforts to provide more ease of doing business with the introduction of a single-window system for business-related clearances in future.

"We are also looking at making single-window clearance system a reality, a genuine single window which will make doing business easier for domestic as well as international entrepreneurs. Through the various initiatives of the government, we will together overcome the pandemic and make sure our slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas' is successful and earns the trust of the people of India - 'Sabka Vishwaas'," he said.

Goyal who holds the Union Railway Ministry portfolio lauded the railway performance and stated that Railways moved 15% more freight in 29 days of September as compared to the corresponding period last year.

"Yesterday we moved 33 per cent more freight than we moved on September 29, 2019. Freight trains are running at twice the speed. Freight and passenger train operations are being reoriented and We are now re-writing our entire time table. Collectively the Railway family has taken it upon itself to exceed last year's performance", he added.

