Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla In London To Further India-UK Strategic Ties

India and the United Kingdom held high-level talks on Tuesday, November 3 with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived in London to take forward the India-UK strategic partnership. As per the Indian Embassy in the UK, the talks were focussed on enhancing the bilateral relationship between the two nations as Shringla delivered a keynote address on ‘India’s Vision on the Indo-Pacific’.

He also discussed the bilateral agendas of both the nations and consulted. Further, he had a discussion with Lord (Tariq)Ahmad, who is the Minister of State for Commonwealth, United Nations and South Asia.

India and UK stregthen their relationship

UK Minister of State for Commonwealth, United Nations and South Asia Tariq Ahmed also took to his official Twitter handle and shared an image with the Indian Foreign Secretary.

This comes a day after Shringla took part in talks with Germany and had 12-hours-long of continuous engagements in Berlin, said Indian Mission in Germany. As per the statement, the meetings focused on the bilateral relationship and the alignment in the reform of multilateral institutions for the 21zst century. Apart from that, the strategic partners also discussed Berlin’s stance on the Indo-pacific region and its compatibility with India’s approach. The talks also noted Berlin as a stakeholder in India’s modernisation to continue and strengthen the partnership.

Shringla’s visit to Germany came a day after the Foreign Secretary held a briefing on the nation’s foreign policy and initiatives of the ministry in France. He rounded up his Paris trip with a detailed discussion about the post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery. He also discussed the role of India and France's strategic partnership while outlining the requirement of expanding think-tank engagements with several representatives.

