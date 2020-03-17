‘Kudos To Sidam Istarl’: Forest Official Rewarded For Rescuing Tigress Avni’s Cubs

A 28-year-old junior forest officer, Sidam Pramila Istarl is one of the six officers who have been chosen for the one lakh reward as she made sure that the cubs of a tigress, who was shot back in 2018, were safe. According to reports, last year, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (ACTA) had proposed that junior forest officers in tiger reserves be recognised for the rescue and conservation work they do and Istarl is the only woman chosen for the reward as she reportedly worked day and night to keep the cubs safe.

‘Encourage more women’

According to local media reports, Istarl went to the 80-hectare enclosure every day at Yavatmal’s Anji Range, where the tigress’ two cubs were thought to be. After almost a year, Istarl’s efforts helped save one of them. However, the other cub, a male, is yet to be rescued. While speaking to media Istarl reportedly said that hopes to encourage more women to take up such jobs.

Istarl reportedly said that she took 45 days and nights. She said that she would cross endless stretches of the forest in absolute darkness hoping to find the cubs. She added that she also got bruised but she still continued to push through, sometimes till 3am. Furthermore, she said that the cubs are already a year old and vulnerable and they had to rescued as they could have harmed the villagers or attacked themselves.

Several internet users also praised Istarl for her work. One user wrote, “It is the sheer passion for nature and wildlife that the foresters are going beyond their KRAs and making themselves acknowledged. Congratulations”. Another user added, “Wow! This has made my day!! Kudos to Sidam Pramila Istari and also NCTA for recognising her efforts!”.

The tigress, Avni reportedly killed 13 villagers in Pandharkawada-Ralegaon after which she was put down on November 2018. Avni’s terror was spread in 22 villages and after the pressure from local residents, the forest department issued an order to kill the tigress. As per reports, the villagers of the problematic forest area had also celebrated the killing of Avni by bursting crackers and by distributing sweets.

