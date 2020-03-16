The Debate
Video: Tigers Block Car's Route During Night Patrolling In Forest, Netizens Amused

What’s Viral

A recent video which was shared by an Indian Forest Service officer of Tigers blocking the route of a car is garnering a huge response on Twitter.

Tigers video of obstructing car's route in forest is a must watch

Though the work of a forest official might look tedious and tiring, at times it is full of some surprising elements which might leave you awestruck. While these people work tirelessly to keep the natural habitat safe, they ofter encounter certain incidence which is not just exciting but can actually give you goosebumps and one such incident has left netizens amused. 

Tigers block road

A video of two tigers blocking the passage of a forest official while he was patrolling at night has gone viral all over the social media and is garnering a huge response from the netizens. In the 22 second clip shared by forest official Susanta Nanda, a pair of tigers who blocked the path can be seen lazying around. 

As soon as Susanta uploaded the intriguing video on his social media, thousands of people bombarded the reply section with their similar experiences.

Read: Byculla Zoo In Mumbai To Get Two New Tigers From Siddharth Zoo In Maharashtra

Read: 26 Tigers Missing From Ranthambhore National Park: NTCA Member Diya Kumari

Video goes viral

One of the users shared his own amazing experience where a tiger passed his car at Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh to which Susanta was prompt enough to reply "Lucky."

While another user was quick enough to question the forest offcials about the safety measures adopted by them to prevent such harsh headlights flashing on the faces of the two tigers. "Did you let go and turn around, sparing them the harsh headlight?" Clearing the doubts, Susanta replied, "This video was shared by a colleague from Central India TR. And believe me, we all Forest Officials at the highest echelons are equally sensitive as u are, if not more. That perhaps answers ur question."

Read: Forest Officials Rescue Elephant Calf While Family Patiently Waits; Watch

Read: Viral Video Of Nik Wallenda Walking Over Masaya Volcano Will Blow Your Mind; Watch

 

 

