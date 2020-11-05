Former ASG & Sushant's Family Lawyer Vikas Singh Slams 'tendency' In Arnab Goswami Arrest

Former Additional Solicitor General of India and the lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's family, Vikas Singh, on Thursday has condemned the Maharashtra government's tactics of suppressing the free press and its witch-hunt against Republic Media Network. In a tweet, a day after Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days in a 2018 case that had since been closed and now 'reopened' by the police, he said that there is a tendency in the entire country to "falsely register cases against press people." Vikas Singh said that this tendency reflects poorly on our democracy and he stands with all press people facing such cases.

I am against any attempt by any government to muzzle the press. There’s a tendency in the entire country to falsely register cases against press people. This tendency reflects poorly on our democracy. I am with all press people facing such cases. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) November 5, 2020

The police had sought Arnab Goswami's custody for 14 days, but the court held that it was not required. While pronouncing the judgment, the Chief Judicial Magistrate observed that there is no chain showing nexus between the suicide and the role of the accused i.e. Arnab, in the case that had been closed in 2019 and then reopened now, with Arnab's arrest on Wednesday coming completely out of the blue amid the ongoing Mumbai police witch-hunt against Republic Media Network. Furthermore, the judge also noted that the case was reopened without any prior consent from the court.

#IndiaWithArnab | Arnab Goswami’s arrest has been made part of a larger vindictive exercise against an independent journalist & news network. This is to bring to light real facts on unfounded allegations in a closed case based on which #ArnabGoswami was assaulted & arrested pic.twitter.com/Artf59dBhO — Republic (@republic) November 4, 2020

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will hear Arnab's petition against his illegal and unlawful arrest at 3 PM on Thursday. Petitions have also been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Maharashtra Human Rights Commission (MHRC) against the shocking physical assault and subsequent on Arnab by the Maharashtra Police on Wednesday.

The plea before the MHRC has been called with an urgent consideration of the matter on Thursday. A Supreme Court lawyer has also written to the Chief Justice of India, whereas BJP MLA Ram Kadam will meet the Maharashtra Governor later in the day.

In a shocking assault on Wednesday morning, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was arrested by the police. Arnab was dragged out of his own home as nearly 40-50 police officers cordoned off his residence. Moreover, the cops also attacked his 20-year-old son and manhandled him as he tried to capture the brazen attack by the Mumbai Police on camera.

