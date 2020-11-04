Lawyers' Body Writes To Maha Guv Over Arnab's Arrest, Says 'Police Violated SC Guidelines'

In an important development on Wednesday, the All India Bar Association issued a condemnation of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Writing to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, AIBA chairman Dr. Adish Aggarwala called for Arnab's immediate release and called out the Maharashtra government's "blatant misuse of power". The lawyers' body stressed that this "illegal arrest" is an attack on individual freedom and the media. Most importantly, the AIBA mentioned that the Mumbai Police had violated the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in its verdict in the DK Basu vs State of West Bengal case.

The judgment passed directions such as the compulsory wearing of name tags by police personnel indicating their name and designation, preparation of an arrest memo, recording of injuries in the inspection memo, the relative/friend of the accused to be informed of his arrest and the right to consult a lawyer. According to the lawyers' body, the police's refusal to follow these norms should result in contempt of court proceedings. Moreover, it urged departmental action to be initiated against police officials who violated these safeguards.

The shocking arrest of Arnab Goswami

In a shocking development at 7.45 am earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police barged into the house of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and forcefully dragged him out while the cameras were turned off. The police personnel not only stopped Arnab from handing over medicines to his parents-in-law but also physically assaulted him and his son. The Mumbai Police told Republic TV that Arnab has been arrested under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code in a mocked-up case.

It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. However, it is pertinent to note that the aforesaid matter was closed by a court of law after the closure report by the police noted that no case was made out. Arnab was neither served prior summons nor allowed access to his legal team.

After being taken to the Alibag Police Station, his lawyer informed that Arnab had suffered an injury on his left hand after being heckled by the police. As per the lawyer, he was pulled by his belt and was beaten on the back of his spine. The Republic Media Network stands strongly against the Maharashtra government and condemns this murderous assault on the free press of a democratic India.

