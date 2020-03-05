Former J&K Min Altaf Bukhari Welcomes Centre's Move To Revoke Ban On Social Media

After the Jammu-Kashmir government lifted the ban imposed on social media, former Jammu-Kashmir Minister Altaf Bukhari on Thursday welcomed the move and stated that the move to lift the ban has come as a good omen before the launch of his 'Apni Party.'

Welcoming the move, Bukhari said that he was happy as people of Jammu-Kashmir and the youth were feeling left out in the absence of being connected with the outside world through social media and the internet. He also stated that the government should restore the 4G and broadband services so that the people of the UT can use the internet services hassle-free.

J&K's former Finance Minister once again reiterated his demand for the release of three former Chief Ministers and other political workers who have been detained within or outside the Union Territory. According to Bukhari, there is no reason or rationale behind the continuing detention of the three former chief ministers Dr Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti.

J&K Administration Lifts Ban On Social Media

Jammu-Kashmir citizens on Wednesday expressed a massive relief after the administration revoked the ban on social media. The lift on ban comes after the review of the situation by the Home department of the Union Territory. The social media ban was imposed last year when the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370 which ended the special status of the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

According to sources, orders to restore all websites including social media has been sent to mobile service providers across the state. The restoration process will take a minimum of 24 to 48 hours. However, internet access across the Union Territory will be restricted to 2G only and internet connectivity with Mac-binding will continue till 17th March 2020. The directions to remain in force unless modified earlier, according to the government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The official notification by the government said, "While the postpaid sim cardholders shall continue to be provided access to the internet, these services shall not be made available on pre-paid sim cards unless verified as per norms applicable for post-paid connections."

