Ravidas Temple Demolition Matter: Ashok Tanwar Files Contempt Petition In Apex Court

Former Congress Lok Sabha MP Ashok Tanwar has moved the Apex Court seeking contempt proceedings against Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and the Delhi government for allegedly "willfully and deliberately disobeying" its orders allowing construction of a permanent structure for the Guru Ravidas temple at Tughlaqabad situated in Delhi.

The temple was demolished by the DDA following the Supreme Court's order in August last year. The bench had observed that "serious breach" was committed by Guru Ravidas Jayanti Samaroh Samiti by not vacating the forest area as earlier ordered by the top court.

READ: BJP committed to constructing grand Ravidas temple in Delhi: Nadda

Ashok Tanwar, in his petition, stated that the Supreme Court, upon his writ petition, had ordered for the reconstruction of Guru Ravidas Temple and restoration of idols and 'samadhi' in October 2019. An SC bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Ravindra Bhatt asked the Centre to provide the necessary land at the spot.

READ: Guru Ravidas Temple: SC agrees to hear plea for permanent structure

The highest court stated, passing a direction, that construction of a permanent structure for the temple in the Tughlaqabad forest area can be done instead of a wooden portacabin as suggested by the Centre. The court had later on modified the October order which had mentioned the construction of a wooden porta cabin temple. The former MP from Congress moved the Supreme Court claiming that none of the directions it had laid down on October 21, 2019 and November 25, 2019 had been implemented.

READ: Delhi police detains protestors demanding Dr. Kafeel Khan's release outside UP Bhawan

The plea stated that the committee, as mandated by the order of the court, is "nowhere in the sight". He further said that he had not approached the court earlier as Delhi elections were going on.

"The idol of Guru Ravidas is yet to be restored at the site," the plea said, claiming that authorities concerned have "deliberately disobeyed" court's order.

He had earlier as well filed a petition in the top court seeking the right to pray, restoration of idols and construction of Guru Ravidas Temple at the earlier site from where the temple was demolished.

READ: Ayodhya Ram Temple Trust: Nritya Gopal Das elected President, Champat Rai Gen Secy

The demolition of the temple had earlier led to a lot of protests and outrage among the citizens in Delhi. The Apex Court directed authorities last year to ensure that there are no violations of law and order.

READ: Amid first Ayodhya trust meet, UP Deputy CM says, 'No obstacle to temple construction'