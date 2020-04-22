Kashmir: Four Terrorists Killed In Overnight Gun Battle With Security Forces In Shopian

Four unidentified terrorists were killed in an overnight gunbattle with security forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday.

The encounter erupted after a joint team of 55-Rashtriya Rifles, SOG Shopian, and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Malhoora, Zanpora village in Shopian, 60 km from here, on Tuesday night following ‘specific leads about the presence of terrorists in the area.

A security official said that as the search operation was intensified, the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle. “While two terrorists were killed (around 5 AM), two more were neutralized (around 8:40 AM),” he said.

“Four dead bodies along with arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site and FIR too have been registered,” he added.

The identity of the slain terrorist is not known yet. However, sources within the security establishment said that the slain terrorists were from Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an affiliate of Al Qaeda in Kashmir Valley.

Reports claim AuGH has gathered a preliminary base of terrorists

Pertinently, on October 23 last year, Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh had claimed that AuGH had been wiped out from Kashmir with the killing of three local militants, including group’s top commander Hamid Lelhari. After the killing of AuGH chief Zakir Musa (on 24th May 2019), command of the terror outfit was given to Lelhari.

However, a senior police officer told there is a strong intelligence report that indicates that AuGH has succeeded in gathering a preliminary base of terrorists.

Pertinently, on April 17, a joint team of police, the Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles, and CRPF were engaged in a gun battle with terrorists during a cordon-and-search operation at Dairoo in the Keegam area of Shopian. Two terrorists holed up in a house were neutralized by the security forces. They were both members of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Family permitted to attend the burial

The police have taken DNA samples of all four unidentified killed terrorists and are conducting burial in presence of the magistrate. So far, one family member of the terrorist has turned up for the burial. If more family members are identified, they will be permitted to participate to attend the burial. Those who claim to be family of the killed militants, their DNA samples will be taken for further course of action.

