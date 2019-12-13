French Firm Suez Wins Drinking Water Distribution System Contract For Mangaluru

French firm Suez has won a multi-million contract to work on the water distribution service in Mangaluru. The firm has already been working in multiple cities such as Lucknow for big projects. The latest deal is an 11.5-year contract, worth €72 million for Suez, which will ensure a 24/7 water supply for Mangaluru's 5,50,000 inhabitants.

Latest Indian city

The objective of this 24/7 water supply project, financed by the Asian Development Bank, is to upgrade the entire distribution system to cater to demand as per the needs of the year 2036.

The project includes the extension, rehabilitation and operation of the drinking water distribution system (tanks, water network, house connections, meters, valves, etc.) which covers an area of 132 km, including 96,300 connections and a 2,148-km water distribution network. The works, which will last three years, cover the design and laying of 1,388-km of drinking water network and the design and construction of a filter house, clear water sump and pumping stations. This work phase will be followed by an eight-year period of operation and maintenance of the entire drinking water distribution system. SUEZ will also be responsible for improving the network’s performance, water quality and customer service through the creation of a 24/7 call centre and customer agencies to provide a personal service and efficient resolution of requests and complaints.

Ana Giros Calpe, Senior Executive of the firm said that the firm is "...proud to partner with Mangaluru City Corporation initiating this project to improve drinking water services that will benefit its rapidly growing population in the long term." She highlighted the firm's involvement in other cities and said, "With a presence of more than 30 years in India, initially in the water treatment infrastructure market, SUEZ has successfully diversified its activities into the water services market with a first contract in 2012 for the improvement of drinking water distribution and services for Malviya Nagar district, New Delhi. Since then, in this field, SUEZ has had solid references in this market, where we now bring our expertise to major cities such as Kolkata, Davanagere, Coimbatore, Udupi and Puttur."

