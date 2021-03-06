Fresh Covid-19 Guidelines & SOPs For Restaurants Issued By Centre To Curb Spike In Cases

In its order charting out fresh guidelines to contain further spread of the Covid-19 in restaurants after months-long lockdown due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Central government said, enjoy the family time at your favourite restaurant, but "follow the Covid precautions too." The Centre from its MyGovIndia Twitter handle informed people about the new guidelines issued for restaurant visits.

Centre issued new guidelines for functioning of restaurants

In the following 8 steps that the Centre released, the government explained that it is the restaurants' responsibility to ensure the arrangements done according to the covid-19 protocols. It said, that the restaurants must encourage people to takeaways instead of Dine-In. Thermal screening of the staff is a must. Restaurants need to make sure that only asymptomatic staff should be allowed. Working staff must use face masks all the time. Must take care of social distancing. Employees with medical conditions or pregnant employees must take extra precautions. Separate exit and entries should be made to avoid any kind of crowd. Patrons must maintain 6 feet distance while queuing up.

Here's the point-wise lit of SOPs issued by the Centre

1. Encourage takeaways instead of Dine-In. Food delivery to be done duly following adequate precautions. Thermal screening of home delivery staff prior to allowing them for home deliveries. Mandatory provision of sanitiser dispensers and thermal screening at the entrance. Only asymptomatic staff and patrons to0 be allowed.

2. Mandatory use if face cover/masks for all staff & patrons & to be worn at all times inside the restaurants. Prominently display posters/standees/Audio Videos on prevention measures about Covid-19. Staggering of patrons to be done, if possible. Adequate manpower to be deployed for ensuring social distancing norms.

3. All employees with higher risk to take extra precautions. They should not be exposed to frontline work requiring direct contact with the public. proper crowd management in parking lots & outside the premises duly following social distancing norms. Additional patrons to be seated in a designated waiting area with norms of social distancing. Valet parking to be operational with operating staff wearing masks and gloves.

4. Specific markings may be made with sufficient distance to manage the queue & ensure social distancing in the premises. Separate entry & exit for patrons, staff and goods/supplies to be ensured. required precautions while handling supplies, inventories and goods to be ensured. Maintaining physical distancing of a minimum of 6 feet while queuing up for entry inside the restaurant.

5. Use of disposable menus, good quality disposable paper napkins to be encouraged. Buffet services to follow social distancing norms among patrons. The number of people in elevators to be restricted and social distancing norms to be followed. use of escalators with one person on alternate steps to be encouraged.

6. gathering/congregation to be in accordance with the SOPs of the state/UT concerned. Proper disposal of leftover face covers/masks/gloves to be ensured. Deep cleaning of all washrooms to be ensured at regular intervals.

7. Adequate crowd & queue management to be ensured. Staff/waiters to wear masks and hand gloves and take necessary measures. table to be sanitized each time a customer leaves.

8. Place the ill person (suspected Covid patient) in a room where they are being isolated from others. Provide mask/face cover till such time he/she is examined by a doctor. Immediately inform the nearest medical facility or call the state or district helpline. Disinfection of premises to be taken up if the person is found positive (Measures to be taken on the occurrence of Cases).

