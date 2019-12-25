From 'Angry Pakistani Fan' To 'Baby Yoda', How India Became A 'Meme Nation' In 2019

As the year comes to an end, it is time to discuss the best memes of 2019 that had a long-lasting impact on our memory. From angry Pakistani fan to JCB ki khudayi, hilarious memes dominated the internet in India. The new year began with a viral hashtag that made people share two comparing pictures of themselves. The hashtag #10YearChallenge saw celebrities from all walks of life participating in it and making it instantly popular among netizens.

Best memes of 2019

Another bizarre meme that took over social media was hashtag #JCBKiKhudayi. The hashtag became popular in India after a Twitter user shared the number of views a video of JCB excavation garnered on YouTube. While some people believe that the hashtag became popular after Sunny Leone shared a picture of her standing on a JCB. Both, the picture of Sunny Leone and the hashtag immediately went viral.

Although a latecomer in 2019, Baby Yoda memes became so popular that some people even decided to get a tattoo of the character. After the release of The Mandalorian on Disney+, people all across the globe were stuck on the level of cuteness Baby Yoda carried. The little green character from the show became the face of every other meme at the end of 2019.

Remember the angry Pakistani fan whose picture standing angrily during a World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan went viral. After millions of cricket viewers saw his angry reaction to a dropped catch by a Pakistani player, the man became an instant hit on social media. Cricket fans from all over the world were sharing their own version of the meme including the International Cricket Council (ICC).

I don't get this 10 year challenge, time is not something I acknowledge. 🤷‍♀️ *Picture taken at some point prior to today pic.twitter.com/f5XUye3Hot — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 16, 2019

Every Mom on Christmas morning watching you open presents: pic.twitter.com/m7hI1qYoVz — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) November 29, 2019

HR's on non festival days. pic.twitter.com/D3kskpTB4m — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) July 6, 2019

Desi dad when he enters your room and finds you sleeping with lights on pic.twitter.com/xLrkpOzxAh — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) June 14, 2019

