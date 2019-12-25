The Debate
From 'Angry Pakistani Fan' To 'Baby Yoda', How India Became A 'Meme Nation' In 2019

General News

From 'angry Pakistani fan' to 'Baby Yoda' to 'JCB ki khudayi', hilarious memes dominated the internet in India. The year began with a viral #10yearchallenge.

Written By Vishal Tiwari | Mumbai | Updated On:
From 'Angry Pakistani fan'

As the year comes to an end, it is time to discuss the best memes of 2019 that had a long-lasting impact on our memory. From angry Pakistani fan to JCB ki khudayi, hilarious memes dominated the internet in India. The new year began with a viral hashtag that made people share two comparing pictures of themselves. The hashtag #10YearChallenge saw celebrities from all walks of life participating in it and making it instantly popular among netizens.

Best memes of 2019

Another bizarre meme that took over social media was hashtag #JCBKiKhudayi. The hashtag became popular in India after a Twitter user shared the number of views a video of JCB excavation garnered on YouTube. While some people believe that the hashtag became popular after Sunny Leone shared a picture of her standing on a JCB. Both, the picture of Sunny Leone and the hashtag immediately went viral. 

Read: Labour MP Lisa Nandy's Passion For Towns Turned Her Into A Meme

Although a latecomer in 2019, Baby Yoda memes became so popular that some people even decided to get a tattoo of the character. After the release of The Mandalorian on Disney+, people all across the globe were stuck on the level of cuteness Baby Yoda carried. The little green character from the show became the face of every other meme at the end of 2019. 

Read: Farhan Akhtar's Reaction On CAA At Mumbai Protest Is Now A Meme; Smriti Irani Reacts

Remember the angry Pakistani fan whose picture standing angrily during a World Cup match between Australia and Pakistan went viral. After millions of cricket viewers saw his angry reaction to a dropped catch by a Pakistani player, the man became an instant hit on social media. Cricket fans from all over the world were sharing their own version of the meme including the International Cricket Council (ICC).   

Read: KL Rahul's 'mystery Celebration' Sparks Hilarious Memes On Twitter In Ind Vs WI 2nd ODI

Read: Alia Bhatt's Best Memes That Nearly Broke The Internet In 2019
 

Published:
COMMENT
