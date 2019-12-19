KL Rahul's 'mystery Celebration' Sparks Hilarious Memes On Twitter In Ind Vs WI 2nd ODI

The 2nd ODI between India and West Indies had many talking points. Kuldeep Yadav’s hat-trick, Rohit Sharma’s scintillating century, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant’s late blitzkrieg. While KL Rahul also got himself his first century on Indian soil, his ‘mystery’ celebration stole most headlines.
KL Rahul walked into the second ODI with a point to prove. The opener has been heavily criticised for his inconsistent performances with the bat. Rahul had a disappointing outing in the first ODI after being dismissed for just 6. The KXIP star put all the critics to bed and scored an excellent 102, laced with 8 boundaries and three hits over it. KL Rahul had his say, celebrating in some style, holding his ears after reaching the landmark.
When asked about the celebration in the post-match presentation, KL Rahul refrained from explaining his gesture and said that he would rather keep it as a mystery. Twitteratis reacted to KL Rahul’s celebration by flooding the micro-blogging website with memes. Rahul was infamously embroiled in a controversy with Hardik Pandya for appearing in a popular Indian chat show earlier this year and the Twitteratis took full advantage of the situation. Here’s how Twitter reacted to KL Rahul’s celebration.
