KL Rahul's 'mystery Celebration' Sparks Hilarious Memes On Twitter In Ind Vs WI 2nd ODI

The 2nd ODI between India and West Indies had many talking points. Kuldeep Yadav’s hat-trick, Rohit Sharma’s scintillating century, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant’s late blitzkrieg. While KL Rahul also got himself his first century on Indian soil, his ‘mystery’ celebration stole most headlines.

Also Read: Ind Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Abuses Rishabh Pant In Hindi After Missing Simple Run Out Chance

Ind vs WI: KL Rahul's mystery celebration after scoring a hundred

KL Rahul walked into the second ODI with a point to prove. The opener has been heavily criticised for his inconsistent performances with the bat. Rahul had a disappointing outing in the first ODI after being dismissed for just 6. The KXIP star put all the critics to bed and scored an excellent 102, laced with 8 boundaries and three hits over it. KL Rahul had his say, celebrating in some style, holding his ears after reaching the landmark.

Also Read: IND V WI: Kuldeep Yadav Becomes The First Indian Player To Register Two ODI Hat-tricks

Ind vs WI: KL Rahul's mystery celebration creates buzz

When asked about the celebration in the post-match presentation, KL Rahul refrained from explaining his gesture and said that he would rather keep it as a mystery. Twitteratis reacted to KL Rahul’s celebration by flooding the micro-blogging website with memes. Rahul was infamously embroiled in a controversy with Hardik Pandya for appearing in a popular Indian chat show earlier this year and the Twitteratis took full advantage of the situation. Here’s how Twitter reacted to KL Rahul’s celebration.

Also Read: IND Vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja's Dream Delivery Ends Roston Chase's Miserable Day

Ind vs WI: Twitteratis react to KL Rahul's mystery celebration

#INDvWI

Shikhar Dhawan after seeing KL Rahul's inning - pic.twitter.com/LlsgzBhW7u — RAHUL TYAGI 🇮🇳🔱 (@rahulastic) December 18, 2019

When karan ask KL rahul for another coffee ☕️ pic.twitter.com/nNXxssTw9l — bhushan_0901 (@BhushanShendkar) December 19, 2019

#INDvWI #KlRahul

*ME trying to think when teacher catches me while copying, during tests pic.twitter.com/G3YxjrQNQm — Indian Memers League (@official_iml) December 18, 2019

Also Read: Ind Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Surpasses MS Dhoni For Most ODI Sixes In India