Latest News: From CBI's Response To SC Order On SSR To US COVID Aid To India; Top Stories

CBI Issues First Statement On Sushant Case Post SC Verdict

Hours after the Supreme Court gave its nod to the CBI to probe the mysterious death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the independent investigating agency has issued its first statement. Refraining from sharing any details, the CBI asserted that the investigation in the death case is continuing. It also affirmed that CBI officials would visit Mumbai later for further investigation.

"The investigation related to the death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput is continuing. CBI team will visit Mumbai in due course for further investigation. Other details can not be shared at this stage," the CBI statement read.

PM Modi Hails Creation Of NRA

Hailing the Union Cabinet's approval of the National Recruitment Agency's creation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday opined that this will prove to be a "boon" for crores of youngsters. He contended that the Common Eligibility Test shall eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources. According to the PM, the NRA will give a big boost to transparency as well. The NRA seeks to streamline the present situation in which candidates seeking government jobs have to appear for separate examinations conducted by multiple recruiting agencies.

Rajnath Singh Hails Indian Navy For Effectively Carrying Out Mission Based Deployment

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that the Indian Navy has effectively carried out Mission-Based deployment to protect maritime interests by deploying naval ships and aircraft at major and sensitive locations. The defence minister attended the Naval Commanders' Conference today and said that "these deployments have helped increase Maritime Domain Awareness, provided rapid humanitarian aid and relief."

US Hands Over Second Shipment Of 100 Ventilators To India

The United States handed over the second batch of 100 new ventilators to India on August 19 to assist the country in its fight against coronavirus pandemic. The state-of-the-art ventilators have been donated through the US Agency for International Development (USAID), in coordination with the Government of India and the Indian Red Cross Society.

“We are very pleased to hand over the final tranche of 100 ventilators to India, fulfilling President Trump’s commitment to provide these critically needed supplies to support India’s pandemic response,” US Ambassador Kenneth Juster said in a statement.

Sushant's Father Issues Statement

Hours after Supreme Court's verdict giving a go-ahead for a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the late actor's father KK Singh issues a new statement where he clearly mentions that he is the 'legal heir' of his late son. He also said that no lawyer, chartered accountant, or any other person is allowed to represent Sushant without his consent.

KK Singh, Sushant's father also highlighted that only Varun Singh, their advocate and through him, Vikas Singh, the senior advocate, are representing the family. The statement comes after some 'lawyers' claimed to be engaged by Sushant gave statements in media without the family's consent.

