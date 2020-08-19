CBI Issues First Statement On Sushant Case Post SC Verdict, Says 'team Will Visit Mumbai'

Hours after the Supreme Court gave its nod to the CBI to probe the mysterious death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the independent investigating agency has issued its first statement. Refraining from sharing any details, the CBI asserted that the investigation in the death case is continuing. It also affirmed that CBI officials would visit Mumbai later for further investigation.

"The investigation related to the death of Sh. Sushant Singh Rajput is continuing. CBI team will visit Mumbai in due course for further investigation. Other details can not be shared at this stage," the CBI statement read.

READ | Sushant Singh Death Case: From SIT To Names Of Accused In CBI's FIR; Read Full Details

CBI registers FIR

The independent investigating agency had registered an FIR after the Centre had approved Bihar government's proposal last week. The FIR registered by the CBI has named 6 persons in total including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty. The case has been registered under IPC 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306, 506 and 120 B. Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Yadav has been named as the Investigating Officer (IO) in the case.

The others named in the FIR are Rhea Chakraborty's family members, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty. Apart from these, Sushant's home staff manager Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi have also been named in the FIR. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a money laundering case against Chakraborty in connection with the Sushant death case.

READ | Sushant Death Case: Manoj Tiwary, Geeta Phogat Hail SC Verdict; Echo 'truth Shall Prevail'

Reiterating its quarantine protocols, the BMC has maintained that the CBI officials will not be quarantined if they visit Mumbai for less than a week. However, the Municipal Corporation has highlighted that the officers would have to undergo quarantine if they visit the city for more than 7 days.

SC gives nod to CBI probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict while hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of probe and gave nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court also directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

A single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover, Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father. In the verdict, the bench has directed the CBI to probe any other case registered on the Dil Bechara actor’s death and the surrounding circumstances.

READ | Rhea Chakraborty Issues Statement As SC Allows CBI Probe In Sushant Case; Makes Big U-turn

READ | Sushant Death Case: CBI SIT Likely To Probe The Role Of Two Mumbai Police DCPs Say Sources