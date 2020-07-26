Stuart Broad's Six-wicket Haul Puts England In The Driver's Seat In Manchester Test

Stuart Broad has had a wonderful Test match so far. He scored a quickfire half-century in the first innings as it helped England get to 369 in the first innings and then made a tremendous impact with the ball in hand as the Windies were bundled out for just 197 in the first innings of the series-deciding third Test at the Old Trafford in Machester.
Broad had already accounted for opener Kraig Brathwaite and Roston Chase as West Indies had lost six wickets as skipper Jason Holder and wicket-keeper batsman Shane Dowrich were unbeaten before the play was suspended due to bad light.
Holder and Dowrich then rebuilt for the visitors on Day 3 as they added 68 runs for the seventh-wicket stand and before they could put England in a spot of bother, the tall pacer came back and accounted for both of them before cleaning the tail-enders Rahkeen Cornwall and Kemar Roach to bundle WI out for 197 as the hosts got a first-innings lead 172 runs.
England in their second innings were 10/0 at lunch.
After the Windies had drawn the first blood at Southampton, a spirited English side settled the score in the following Test at the Old Trafford. It now remains to be seen who will have the last laugh in the series-decider or whether both teams will have to share the trophy in case the contest ends in a stalemate. The hosts will be looking to add some quick runs and then declare the innings and bundle the West Indian batsmen out cheaply.
