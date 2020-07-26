Stuart Broad's Six-wicket Haul Puts England In The Driver's Seat In Manchester Test

Stuart Broad has had a wonderful Test match so far. He scored a quickfire half-century in the first innings as it helped England get to 369 in the first innings and then made a tremendous impact with the ball in hand as the Windies were bundled out for just 197 in the first innings of the series-deciding third Test at the Old Trafford in Machester.



Broad's six-wicket haul



Broad had already accounted for opener Kraig Brathwaite and Roston Chase as West Indies had lost six wickets as skipper Jason Holder and wicket-keeper batsman Shane Dowrich were unbeaten before the play was suspended due to bad light.

Holder and Dowrich then rebuilt for the visitors on Day 3 as they added 68 runs for the seventh-wicket stand and before they could put England in a spot of bother, the tall pacer came back and accounted for both of them before cleaning the tail-enders Rahkeen Cornwall and Kemar Roach to bundle WI out for 197 as the hosts got a first-innings lead 172 runs.

England in their second innings were 10/0 at lunch.

Winner takes it all

After the Windies had drawn the first blood at Southampton, a spirited English side settled the score in the following Test at the Old Trafford. It now remains to be seen who will have the last laugh in the series-decider or whether both teams will have to share the trophy in case the contest ends in a stalemate. The hosts will be looking to add some quick runs and then declare the innings and bundle the West Indian batsmen out cheaply.

