From 'Gutargoo Air' To 'UDAN Scheme': Pigeon Aboard Flight Triggers Hilarious Reactions

General News

In a bizarre incident, passengers aboard a Jaipur-bound Go Air flight found a pigeon inside, before its scheduled departure from Ahmedabad airport

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
GoAir

In a bizarre incident, passengers aboard a Jaipur-bound Go Air flight found a pigeon inside, before its scheduled departure from Ahmedabad airport. The pigeon flew inside the flight while it was boarding, and then spent some time trying to find an escape route out of the plane. After the news of pigeon onboard the flight broke, netizens were ecstatic, and social media was flooded with creative reactions.

Watch: Pigeon Spotted In Jaipur Bound GoAir Flight, Plane Delayed By 30 Minutes

Here are a few hilarious reactions from netizens:

READ | Video Of Indian Carpenter Using A Hand-powered Drill Makes Netizens Nostalgic

The Bizarre incident

The incident took place on Friday when the passenger from the Go Air flight opened the baggage shelf to place his luggage only to find a pigeon there. The passengers were left amazed after spotting the pigeon flying inside the plane.

Some passengers were heard jovially saying that the bird be given a boarding pass while the pigeon flew within the flight trying to find an escape route amid the mounting ruckus. Later, the crew members opened the doors of the flight and managed to push the pigeon out. The flight was delayed by half an hour due to the ruckus.

Earlier, Ahmedabad Airport has been in the news after trying an innovative technique of airport employee wearing a bear costume to chase off monkeys in the airport premises and runway area. This unique idea was taken up by Airport Authorities of India (AAI) claiming that there was a significant monkey menace and that it hindered several operational activities of the airport.

READ | 'Cobra' First Look: Vikram Is Master Of Disguise, Netizens Can't Stop Raving About Actor

READ | Tigress Keeps A Vigil While Cubs Drink Water, Netizens Say 'dangerously Beautiful'

Published:
COMMENT
