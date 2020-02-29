From 'Gutargoo Air' To 'UDAN Scheme': Pigeon Aboard Flight Triggers Hilarious Reactions

In a bizarre incident, passengers aboard a Jaipur-bound Go Air flight found a pigeon inside, before its scheduled departure from Ahmedabad airport. The pigeon flew inside the flight while it was boarding, and then spent some time trying to find an escape route out of the plane. After the news of pigeon onboard the flight broke, netizens were ecstatic, and social media was flooded with creative reactions.

Watch: Pigeon Spotted In Jaipur Bound GoAir Flight, Plane Delayed By 30 Minutes

Here are a few hilarious reactions from netizens:

From Go-Air to GutarGoo Air. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) February 29, 2020

Pigeon took "Go Air" quite literally!!! — Monika Asthana (@misteey22) February 29, 2020

We fly even those who can fly by themselves!! — LN (@Chaukanna_Anna) February 29, 2020

Pigeon:Yeh Nikathdham dwaar kahaan hai madam. — Opinionmaster (@opinionmaster) February 29, 2020

UDAN scheme - anyone an afford flight now.!! 😀 — Vikram Joshi 🇮🇳 (@vikramajoshi) February 29, 2020

Now the domestic airlines can officially be declared as the common men’s mode of transportation. — Latino Chaat (@Ab_Crafto) February 29, 2020

Panchhi nadiya pawan ke jhoke, koi sarhad na inhe roke — Rookie (@rookie_tweet) February 29, 2020

No caption needed coz the tag line of GoAir is “Fly Smart”. But yeah it can be “We demonstrate how we Fly Smart”. — Insanely_Sane (@Ashu_Handa) February 29, 2020

You want to be panchhi banoo udake firoo.. but you're lazy ass😎 — Aniruddha *Napster* (@aniruddha6013) February 29, 2020

The Bizarre incident

The incident took place on Friday when the passenger from the Go Air flight opened the baggage shelf to place his luggage only to find a pigeon there. The passengers were left amazed after spotting the pigeon flying inside the plane.

Some passengers were heard jovially saying that the bird be given a boarding pass while the pigeon flew within the flight trying to find an escape route amid the mounting ruckus. Later, the crew members opened the doors of the flight and managed to push the pigeon out. The flight was delayed by half an hour due to the ruckus.

Earlier, Ahmedabad Airport has been in the news after trying an innovative technique of airport employee wearing a bear costume to chase off monkeys in the airport premises and runway area. This unique idea was taken up by Airport Authorities of India (AAI) claiming that there was a significant monkey menace and that it hindered several operational activities of the airport.

