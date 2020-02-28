Tigress Keeps A Vigil While Cubs Drink Water, Netizens Say 'dangerously Beautiful'

An adorable picture has surfaced on the internet which shows four tiger cubs drinking water from a pond and their mother keeps a vigil on them. The picture was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan with a caption, "The #family which drinks together, stays together. True for #tigers also". He added that pictures like these increase confidence in conservation efforts. The amazing picture was reportedly captured by wildlife and nature photographer Vinod Goel at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, which is known as the state's oldest and largest national park.

READ: Video Of Tigress Abandoning Her Male Cubs To Establish Their Own Territory Goes Viral

The #family which drinks together, stays together. True for #tigers also. While #Mother is on a watch. And pictures like this increase our confidence in #conservation efforts. Picture by Vinod Goel from Western #India. pic.twitter.com/h3Mu6CVMBP — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 28, 2020

READ: Nandankanan Zoological Park: White Tigress Sneha Gives Birth To Two Cubs

Netizens amused

It was originally shared on Facebook in 2018 and the photo was taken on February 28, 2015, as per reports. The heartwarming picture has managed to garner over 1900 likes and 368 comments after it was shared again on the micro-blogging platform. Let us take a look at how netizens have reacted on the picture.

Magical view 😍🤩

excellent captured by the photographer 😎 — Gayathri 🇮🇳 (@Kannaninradhai) February 28, 2020

Brilliant capture!! — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) February 28, 2020

Why are they so dangerously beautiful 💖💖 — Anita (@aneetakaush) February 28, 2020

Good job Mr. Vinod Goel. 👍 — Sachdev Tanya (@Tanya_Sachdev) February 28, 2020

In Humans " Drink together, Fight each other "😜😜 — rajinder singh kler (@rajinder_kler) February 28, 2020

Wow moment. Photographers delight — Jitendra B Singh (@Jitu194) February 28, 2020

READ: Magical Picture Of A Tigress And Her Cubs Leaves Netizens Spellbound

Magical view 😍🤩

excellent captured by the photographer 😎 — Gayathri 🇮🇳 (@Kannaninradhai) February 28, 2020

absolutely super — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 28, 2020

READ: Tigress And Two Cubs Found Dead In Maharashtra's Chandrapur District