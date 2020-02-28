The Debate
Tigress Keeps A Vigil While Cubs Drink Water, Netizens Say 'dangerously Beautiful'

General News

The amazing picture was reportedly captured by wildlife and nature photographer Vinod Goel at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Maharashtra

An adorable picture has surfaced on the internet which shows four tiger cubs drinking water from a pond and their mother keeps a vigil on them. The picture was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan with a caption, "The #family which drinks together, stays together. True for #tigers also". He added that pictures like these increase confidence in conservation efforts. The amazing picture was reportedly captured by wildlife and nature photographer Vinod Goel at the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra, which is known as the state's oldest and largest national park.

Netizens amused

It was originally shared on Facebook in 2018 and the photo was taken on February 28, 2015, as per reports. The heartwarming picture has managed to garner over 1900 likes and 368 comments after it was shared again on the micro-blogging platform. Let us take a look at how netizens have reacted on the picture. 

Published:
