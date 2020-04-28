Gadkari Calls For Clearing Blockades At Inter-state Borders; Stresses On Health Guidelines

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday called upon all states and UTs to take urgent action so that blockades of trucks and lorries at inter-state/UT borders are cleared at the earliest. He stated that their was an urgent need to facilitate the movement of the truck/lorry, to ease up the lives of the public in the light of lockdown announced to curb COVID-19 pandemic.

Gadkari held a meeting of State/UT Road Transport Ministers via video conference and urged the ministers to intervene in such matters and ensure resolutions through the local/district administrations. He further stressed on following the health advisories and other guidelines like proper distance, wearing masks, use of sanitisers, both by the driver/cleaners and also at the 'Dhabas'.

Gadkari further pointed out that transportation of labour to factories may be facilitated by following the health protocols of maintaining a minimum one-metre distance, wearing masks, use of sanitisers, etc. He pointed out that providing food and shelter to labour may be ensured while fully observing the norms of social distancing and hygiene.

Development of road/highway infrastructure

Union Minister Gadkari further informed that the development of road/highway infrastructure was top priority and that he is planning to enhance National Highway construction by 2 to 3 times the present pace in the next couple of years. He urged the States/UTs to expedite land acquisition as delays hamper the pace of development and asked them to utilise funds which are remaining unused with them to the extent of about Rs 25,000 crore.

Calling for speedier decision making, Gadkari said that this is critical for accelerated economic development to make India an economic superpower and a $ 5 trillion economy. The Minister stressed that transport facilities/ infrastructure serves as the backbone of the economy.

Coronavirus cases see a sharp spike

The Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that 1,543 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide toll to 29,435. This has been the sharpest rise in cases so far. 684 patients have recovered, in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 23.3%. The national capital has so far reported 3,108 cases of Coronavirus of which 877 patients have recovered while 54 have died.

(With Inputs from ANI)