Gadkari Pitches 'swadeshi Solution', Says "Need To Take India Ahead In Economic War"

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended a virtual felicitation event organised by the Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Sunday. During his address at the event, the Minister asserted that India needs to decrease import and increase the production of 'swadeshi' production and exports. Gadkari also spoke about the need to become competitive in the international market while adding that India is on the road to becoming 'aatmanirbhar' in the automotive sector. Nitin Gadkari also said that he firmly believes that in the next five years, India will become the world's largest electric vehicles manufacturing hub.

"We should decrease the import, and increase export. There is negativity in the environment due to COVID-19, we need to build positivity. Positivity will help in winning the fight against the virus," said Nitin Gadkari.

'Export will create employment'

While speaking at Swadeshi Jagran Manch's virtual event, Gadkari informed that India imports crude oil/petrol/diesel worth Rs 7 lakh crores and if a 'swadeshi' solution isn't found soon the chances are that this import may increase and go up to Rs.25 lakh crore in the future. He further said that with rural participation, India can create an alternative fuel economy worth ₹5 lakh crore.

The Union Minister said that village industries had a turnover of Rs. 80,000 crore last year, adding that the ministry hopes to increase it to Rs. 1 lakh crore with an aim to push it further to Rs. 5 lakh crore eventually.

"Reducing import and increasing export will help in creating the much-needed employment in India," said Nitin Gadkari. He also informed that he has requested the Prime Minister to set up an 'import substitute and export-oriented department' which guides the economy on the principles of 'swadeshi' and 'swavalamban'. The leader said that India is now becoming self-reliant in several sectors including defence and automobiles.

While speaking about the automotive sector, he said that while the exports have increased, it is essential for us to be able to produce the spare parts within the country. "India will become the world's largest e-vehicle manufacturing hub in the next five years with products ranging from two-wheelers, three-wheelers and cars to construction equipment," said Nitin Gadkari.

